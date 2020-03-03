Dissatisfaction in grassroots football by the management of Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati He has played 98 minutes in the last five games. A short baggage for a 17-year-old player in full training stage. It is not the first stage of the season in which you do not have all the presence you would need. In December and January he also spent 7 games in which he played a total of 27 minutes.

The technicians of the lower categories Barça consider that Ansu should play as many minutes as possible, if not in the first team, in the subsidiary. That is why they consider that, in times where they participate little or not, they could go down to the branch to continue accumulating matches.

Few minutes

Ansu has lost prominence with Setien Regarding the first matches. He has participated in 7 of 11 since the beginning but in these last meetings, also coinciding with the arrival of Braithwaite, your participation has been drastically reduced. Three minutes against Naples, nine against Madrid and no minutes against Eibar.

In the technical secretariat of the first team they consider him first team member for all purposes and deny the option of Ansu going down to the subsidiary. He will not do so because of the shortage of troops above and because they do not want to assume any risk of injury with him.