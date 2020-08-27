Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon shows up in a stunning new official image

Share it:

It is thanks to Entertainment Weekly that we can show you a brand new official picture of the highly anticipated Raya and the Last Dragon, new Disney animated film with a new oriental princess directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins and voiced in original by the actress Awkafina (The Farewell).

The Disney animated film was supposed to be released in US theaters on November 25, 2020, but Pixar postponed its Soul to November 20, forcing Disney colleagues to postpone the aforementioned film to 2021. Now the new release date it was set for March 12, 2021. This is only the latest postponement of the release of a film in chronological order for Disney that has already arranged for the postponement of Black Widow again for November (in the slot previously occupied by The Eternals, postponed to February), to that of the remake in live-action by Mulan, scheduled for March but postponed to the end of July, and by Artemis Fowl, whose release has been definitively canceled in view of a debut directly on the Disney + platform.

To voice the dragon of Raya and the Last Dragon will be Awkwafina, already seen in Jumanji: The Next Level and star of a reality series of his own Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. The narrative setting will be the fantasy world of Kumandra, an exotic land made up of five lands that are threatened by a dark evil; it will be up to the heroic Raya to go in search of the last dragon to free her land.

The clear inspiration from the Far Eastern atmospheres is reinforced by the statements: according to what was reported by the actress Cassie Steele (the voice of Raya), by the producer Osnat Shurer and by the screenwriter Adele Lim, the references to Hong Kong action movies as well as references to Southeast Asian customs.