Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ Set to Make Thanksgiving Box Office History with Record-Breaking $135M Opening

The entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement as Disney’s highly anticipated ‘Moana 2’ is poised to make history this Thanksgiving. As your box office correspondent, I’m thrilled to report that this animated sequel is riding a massive wave toward what could be the biggest Thanksgiving opening ever.

Early tracking numbers from NRG’s show ‘Moana 2’ are likely to bring in a stunning $135 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. ‘Frozen 2’, which earned $125 million during its Thanksgiving run, would break the previous holiday record. The movie theater industry is gearing up for what might be its biggest Turkey Day celebration yet.

The star power remains strong, with Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning to their beloved roles. Ticket sales started on October 28, and they’re already outpacing huge hits like ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Incredibles 2’.

This early success has caught everyone’s attention, including AMC CEO Adam Aron, who believes ‘Moana 2’ could surpass ‘Inside Out 2’s impressive $652.9 million in domestic earnings.

What’s particularly interesting is the audience’s eagerness to witness this Polynesian princess’s new adventure. The movie is attracting a diverse range of audience members.

Millennials who loved the 2016 original.

Children ages 6–11, including many boys

There are general audiences between the ages of 12 and 54.

The project has an intriguing origin story. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in February that what started as a Disney+ series evolved into this full-length feature film. The creative team includes director Dave Derrick Jr., along with Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. The music department boasts impressive talent, featuring Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, plus Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Looking at the bigger holiday picture, this Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a movie lover’s feast. Universal’s ‘Wicked’ and Paramount’s ‘Gladiator II’ are opening the weekend before, expected to bring in $80 million and $65 million, respectively.

These films should continue drawing crowds through the holiday weekend, especially on Black Friday, traditionally one of the year’s biggest movie-going days.

The original ‘Moana’ opened to $82 million over five days and went on to earn $248.7 million in the United States alone. Now, its sequel is set to make an even bigger splash. This tremendous growth shows how the first film has captured hearts and built a strong fanbase over the years.

What makes these projections even more remarkable is their timing. As theaters continue to recover from recent industry challenges, ‘Moana 2’ represents more than just a successful sequel—it’s a sign that audiences are eager to return to theaters for the right movie.

With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s clear that Disney has given movie fans something extra to be thankful for this year. Observing these box office numbers, it’s evident that the holiday movie season is poised to make a significant impact.

Remember to check your local theaters for showtimes, as this record-breaking weekend will likely mean packed houses and sold-out showings. Stay tuned for more updates as we track this exciting box office journey!