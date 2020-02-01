Disney's Loki + series will feature Owen Wilson in a lead role

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series of Marvel studios for Disney +, Loki, based on the adventures of the god of mischief, keeps adding new faces to his main cast of actors. After announcing that this new proposal would have the participation of a transgender character, Loki announces his next star.

According to the ComicBook website, it will be Owen wilson who keeps company with the popular Tom Hiddleston In this new adventure. Wilson is known for roles in titles such as Zoolander, Wonder or Wedding Crashers. However, this will be the first time we see the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Further, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and creative director of the company, said recently that appearing in a series of DIsney + entails being able to participate in future films of the studio, so we could see Wilson participating in future Marvel franchises. It has also been revealed that the role of the actor would be very important, so we can expect that we have it very present throughout the series.

The Loki series for Disney + will connect directly with Doctor Strange and the madness multiverse, the next film of the powerful Marvel sorcerer in which we could see different multiverse represented. Remember that Loki's story will focus on the alternative timeline we saw in Avengers: Endgame when Loki steals the Teseracto and escapes.

Its main star, Tom Hiddleston, has recently revealed how he is preparing for the impending shooting of Loki. The series should come, if all goes well, during 2021, although Marvel has not officially announced its release date. What we do know is that it is possible that filming has already been taking place for some time. Either way, the god of deception and mischief will sweep the subscription platform of Disney.