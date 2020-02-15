Disney's Falcon and the Winter Soldier series ends its filming in Atlanta

Share it:

One of the most anticipated series of the subscription platform of Disney + It's Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This new production of Marvel studios He will tell us the story of both UCM characters as well as the other premieres that Marvel has planned for this Disney service.

Recently we saw new details of the series in a photo that shows the characters of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan together. Although the series will not arrive until next August, the shooting of Falcon and the Winter soldier has just finished his stay in Atlanta.

This was stated by the official Instagram of Atlanta Filming in an image that has sown high expectations among fans of this franchise and all of Marvel.

Filming will continue, but we do not know if it will be in the destination that the producer had chosen, Puerto Rico, since natural disasters have caused the area to be unfit to shoot the series. It is not clear if there is a new destination to continue filming or not.

What is clear is that the series is doing much to be desired these months prior to its premiere. Each image and information makes fans wonder what Marvel Studios has prepared for its grand premiere on the Disney + subscription platform, will it be worth the wait? What is it that makes this series different from everything we've seen before?

A few days ago we revealed one of the mysteries that surround this franchise right now, why Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) does not shoot Zemo (Daniel Brühl) when he has a chance.