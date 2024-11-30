Disney’s Daring Dive: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Pushes Boundaries with Risqué Humor

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster “Deadpool & Wolverine” has once again made headlines, this time for a joke that didn’t make the final cut. The film, praised for its audacious humor and boundary-pushing content, apparently had one line that was too spicy even for Disney’s newly expanded palate.

The Joke That Went Too Far

The now-revealed script shows that Deadpool, portrayed by the ever-charismatic Ryan Reynolds, was set to deliver a particularly crude jab at Disney’s expense. In a scene where Deadpool learns of Magneto’s demise, he was initially meant to break the fourth wall with this zinger:

“F–k! What if we can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c–k in my throat.”

This line, which takes a not-so-subtle dig at Disney’s ownership of Marvel, was ultimately axed at Disney CEO Bob Iger’s request.

Disney’s Surprising Tolerance

Despite this particular cut, the creative team behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” has been vocal about Disney’s overall tolerance for the film’s risqué content. Director Shawn Levy expressed amazement at the company’s willingness to allow numerous other jokes at the expense of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actors’ personal lives, and other typically off-limits subjects.

The Replacement: Equally Dirty, Differently Directed

In place of the Mickey Mouse jab, Reynolds and his team crafted an equally raunchy line involving Pinocchio. Levy recounted:

“It was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool’s ass and starting to lie like crazy. I was like, ‘Ryan, that’s your replacement line in response to, ‘Can we clean it up?’ That’s Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge.”

A New Era for Disney?

Including “Deadpool & Wolverine” in the Disney+ streaming lineup marks a significant shift for the traditionally family-friendly company. This R-rated action-comedy has been a box-office success and represents Disney’s willingness to expand its content range to include more mature offerings.

Behind the Scenes

This cut joke was revealed through Disney’s FYC (For Your Consideration) portal, where the company released the official script as part of its awards season campaign. This move gives fans a peek behind the curtain and showcases the raw, unfiltered creativity that went into the film’s development.

The Deadpool Effect

The success of “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the buzz surrounding its edgy content demonstrate the changing landscape of superhero films. As audiences crave more mature and daring content, even family-oriented studios like Disney are adapting to meet these demands while still maintaining some boundaries.

In the end, while one Mickey Mouse joke may have been silenced, the spirit of Deadpool’s irreverent humor lives on, proving that sometimes, pushing the envelope is exactly what audiences want – even if it means occasionally reining in the most extreme quips.