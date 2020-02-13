Disney would be already working on the sequel to Aladdin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The classic adaptation Aladdin The real action format worked well enough for Disney to begin work on a sequel in which they intend to have Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott back.

The scriptwriters of John Gatins and Andrea Berloff would have already started working on this new story. Already last August one of the Disney producers commented that the company was interested in continuing with this saga.

According to information from Variety, the producers have spent six months trying to find a story that would justify this new film and now that they have come up with something that does not consist of simply adapting the animated films they would have given the project a green light.

At the moment there is no agreement sasaplanded with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott to retake their leading roles. There won't be until the script is complete. It is not known whether Guy Ritchie will repeat as director.

This will be the fourth film with an adaptation to the real image format that receives sequel in recent years. Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent have already received theirs and Disney has announced that The Jungle Book will have a sequel directed by Jon Favreau.

On several occasions the production of a genius-based prequel has been rumored and also a spinoff centered on Prince Anders, the latter being a premiere for Disney + and the sequel mentioned a movie for cinemas.

We will have to wait to see what Disney decides after some successes and many other failures when it comes to converting its animation classics into adaptations with flesh and blood actors. Well, we have seen real blockbusters and disappointments like Dumbo and many others who suffered the same fate.