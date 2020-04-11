Disney works on a Robin Hood live action movie for Disney +

Share it:

Despite the crisis of COVID-19Disney continues to plan what its next projects will be. Since I opened the Pandora's box of the real action remakes Of his classic films, we have not stopped seeing adaptations such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast or Aladdin. Now, another of his great productions returns as a live action movie.

It's about the success of 1973, Robin Hood, which will be released for Disney +, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The director in charge of this project is Carlos López Estrada, known for Blindspotting, and its producer will be Justin Springer.

The new Robin Hood will be A musical starring, as in its original version, by animals. For this, modern techniques will be used as was done in The Lion King with the CGI. This means that we will see foxes, lions, rabbits, bears and roosters, among others, singing and dancing as they did in 1973. However, we do not yet know if Disney will opt for a more cartoonish version of these characters or if it will keep the style realistically adopted in The Lion King, being the most likely first choice.

Robin Hood was a huge success the year it was released in theaters and critics around the world praised Disney's work as it got to like both children and adults. This live-action remake doesn't have a launch or production start window yet, but it's possible that as soon as the current global health situation relaxes, the threads will start to move.

On the other hand, Disney + has decided to delay its most anticipated releases due to the coronavirus crisis. Series like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk would hit the streaming platform in 2022, at the earliest. Despite this, other classic titles that enjoyed great popularity in past decades hit the platform.