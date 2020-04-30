Disney works on a live action remake of Hercules

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are living a golden age when it comes to remakes. Whether at the level of video games or movies, there are many companies that are taking advantage of new technologies (and also nostalgia, of course) to adapt works that we all remember with great affection. In the film industry, one of the ones that is betting heavily on this type of practice is Disney.

And after having devastated movies like The Lion King or Aladdin, there are many other factory classics that will make the leap through a live-action remake. One of those films will be Mulan, but it has just been known that this fate will also be met. Hercules. Another of the most emblematic Disney movies that, in addition, could already have a few names to create this new adaptation.

As reported on CBR, it was recently reported that Disney is currently in the early stages of developing a new live version of Hercules for its theatrical release (important, considering that some adaptations have gone directly to Disney +).

Additionally, the animated movie's songs are reportedly expected to be included in the remake, possibly alongside new ones. The report suggests that Walt Disney Studios is currently considering Jon Favreau, Joe and Anthony Russo or Gore Verbinski to direct the next project, although it should be noted that no formal discussions have yet taken place.

As for the original film, it should be remembered that Hercules was released in 1997. Of course, the film was received very positively by both critics and audiences. However, despite the fact that it quickly became a cult film, the collection cannot be said to live up to the myth.

We are talking about a collection of $ 252.7 million worldwide. Of course, his budget had been $ 85 million, so they are not bad results either. They are simply not as high as those of other Disney movies that we all remember. Remember that, like the rest of the classics, Hercules (the original) can be enjoyed in the extensive catalog of Disney +.