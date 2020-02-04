Disney will turn the musical Hamilton into a film by 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After making an investment of about 75 million dollars to get the distribution rights of Hamilton, at Disney they have announced that they will release a film based on this musical that has triumphed worldwide. Specifically they will take you to the movie theaters on October 15, 2021.

At the moment this adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's work will be released in cinemas in Canada and the United States, so we will still have to wait a bit to see how it reaches the rest of the world.

This has been possible following an agreement sasaplanded by The Walt Disney Company, Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller and director Thomas Kail, responsible for this overwhelming success of Broadway.

The film in question will not be a production like the ones we are used to seeing. Instead, what is going to be done is to record a work live with a technology that Disney has called "live capture"What they want is to capture the energy of a live performance and offer it to the viewer with a level of intimacy that is not usually possible in a musical for theaters.

The musical dramatizes the life of the Founding Father and Secretary of the Currency that gives it its name, Alexander Hamilton, narrating his arrival in New York during the last days of the United States War of Independence. and his rivalry with Aaron Burr, all with hip-hop, R&B and soul music that helps review the character's life from a modern prism.

The recording cast will include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton.