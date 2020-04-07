 Disney will seek to continue releasing in theaters but maybe more will end at Disney +

Share it:

We return to talk once again about Walt Disney's movements in the cinema and the role he can play Disney + In all this. The streaming platform is already starting to become a wild card — for example, the movie Artemis Fowl Forgets its premiere on the big screen and goes directly to the streaming service—, and this would be just the beginning, taking into account the recent declarations of Bob Iger, the current CEO of Disney.

In a new interview, the manager has advanced the plans they have in hand for the platform as another means in which to launch any of the future releasesalthough the The norm is going to be trying to release in theaters as soon as a gap is found. The priority for large blockbusters will be the big screen, but the platform could host those other lesser-impact releases.

There are some [premieres] that we have decided to put on Disney +. We already announced one, ‘Artemis Fowl’, which would have been released in theaters. Others [movies] we have simply delayed. In some cases we have moved things to Disney + faster than we would have. ‘Frozen 2’ was one of them but ‘Onward’ would be the greatest example. I was in theaters when this happened. We moved into a pay-per-view period for a couple of weeks where people could buy it and get it. And then we ended up putting it on Disney +. As for the movies that follow Artemis, there may be some more that end up going directly to Disney +, but for most Disney movies, we'll just wait for gaps. In some cases we have already announced new movies, but later in the calendar.

As we discussed this noon, it is difficult for the moment "The New Mutants" may be released on the streaming platform, so we understand they are still struggling to find a gap in the calendar for it.

In this same interview, Iger made reference to the platform's launches, such as the one carried out last month in part of Europe, or the one that is yet to come to Latin America, but still does not specify anything regarding dates:

Unfortunately, or fortunately, it is going very well. The launch in Europe has been strong. In France they just launched, because we delayed them, because they had some concerns about bandwidth. In India it has just been launched. We will have launches in Latin America soon. But the bottom line is that I think Disney + was going to be popular no matter what happened. At this time, it's probably much more popular than we imagined it would be, in part because it's a welcome relief, and a great alternative in terms of entertainment, for people who don't have access, given all the restrictions.

Via information | Barrons