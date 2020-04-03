Disney + will premiere the Simpsons episodes in 4: 3 format in May

Share it:

The moment in which the classic episodes of The Simpson They will be available in 4: 3 format, something that becomes necessary because many of the jokes in the series have been lost when adapting the image to the panoramic format.

At the time of the series premiere on the service, the new image format went viral. With this cut many of the visual jokes were lost and the community was enraged. Later they promised to solve this decision and now we know that they will do it at the end of May with the episodes that go until the middle of season 20.

We appreciate your patience. We are working to make the first 19 seasons (and part of season 20) of #The Simpson are also available in 4: 3 in #DisneyPlus ASAP, foreseeably by the end of May. – Disney + Spain (@DisneyPlusES) April 2, 2020

The example that most rang out in networks at the time was this one in which it was shown how to miss the moment in which an episode sees that three different varieties of Duff beer come from the same place and do not differ at all.

All the classic Simpsons episodes on Disney + are in cropped widescreen format – this means you miss out on tons of great visual jokes, like how Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the same tube. pic.twitter.com/cTy9adulFl – Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) November 12, 2019

The series has been broadcast in 4: 3 format since 1989 and in 2010, mid-season 20, it was switched to the panoramic format. The option to watch the episodes published until then in both formats will be available at the end of May without a more specific date at the moment.