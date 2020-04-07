Disney will premiere 'Artemis Fowl' directly on its platform

Share it:

The new movie of Kenneth Branagh ('Murder on the Orient Express') for Disney, 'Artemis Fowl', had its scheduled release in theaters for 2020, but given the current situation it will hit the small screen directly. With the expansion of the COVID-19, the studios have been forced to postpone most of their releases, but Disney has a good card in its card: its own platform for streaming.

The House of the Mouse has found a good outlet for its premieres cinematographic in Disney +, something that has already been done with 'Onward', for example, which hit theaters last February and this April was already part of the platform's catalog given the closing of theaters. Now he has confirmed that 'Artemis Fowl', which follows the experiences of a young magician, will premiere directly on Disney +. However, the study has not released the date on which it will join the catalog of the platform, although it may be committed to maintaining that May 29 I had planned to hit theaters.

About 'Artemis Fowl'

Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl They wrote the screenplay for the film based on Eoin Colfer's popular book, a fascinating fantasy story that tells of the journey of Artemis, a genius 12 years. Artemis is the descendant of a lineage of crime masters who undertakes the search for his father, mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him and ends up discovering an ancient underground civilization: the incredibly advanced world of fairies. The cunning Artemis deduces that his father's disappearance is somehow related to the secret and isolated world of fairies. So he devises a plan so dangerous, that in the end he finds himself immersed in a risky war of geniuses with the almighty fairies.

The film stars the young debutante Ferdia Shaw, joined by faces like Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, along with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench. Kenneth Branagh himself and Judy Hofflund are the producers, and Matthew Jenkins and Angus More Gordon are the executive producers.