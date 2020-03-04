Disney + will not be necessary to see The Mandalorian in Spain

Share it:

Soon the Disney + service will be available in Spain and with it one of its star series, The Mandalorian, the phenomenon set in the Star Wars universe that has served as the main selling point for the Disney Netflix.

If the subscription services are not your thing and you prefer traditional television you will not be left without seeing the adventures of this bounty hunter and his adorable alien, the already iconic Baby Yoda.

The Cuatro de Mediaset network has announced that they will broadcast the series in Spanish in our country. At the moment they are promoting the premiere of the first episode soon, which could also be considered a Disney + promotion and leave viewers hooked forcing them to subscribe by not broadcasting the rest of the first season. We will know soon.

The first season of this series has given memorable moments to those who have already seen it and it is expected that in the second season the bets will rise. For now we know that laser duels will have more presence in these new episodes that will be released on a date yet to be determined next October.

The protagonist of this story is a bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Game of Thrones), an actor who is not present in as many episodes as we might believe as we could know a while ago.

At one point, an alien baby of the same race to which the legendary Yoda belongs belongs, so the community decided to call him Baby Yoda even if he doesn't have an official name. We will have a new ration of this little boy and his lethal friend in the next episodes, where new characters will also come into play and this story will continue to spread, the first real Star Wars action on television.