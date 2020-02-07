General News

 Disney will launch Hulu outside the United States from 2021

February 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Hulu logo

Walt Disney schedules its plans to expand the Hulu content platform to the rest of the world. A few weeks ago we learned that the giant wanted, now that he had full control over the platform, to take Hulu beyond the United States where he was settled until now. Nevertheless, there is still a long wait to enjoy Hulu in our country.

As announced, the plan would be begin that expansion from 2021. This goes hand in hand with the well-known plans to launch Disney + in other countries, which is now the priority. On March 24, Disney + will arrive in Spain and part of Western Europe, on March 29 in India and South America at the end of the year, early 2021.

We believe that we should concentrate on those [Disney +] releases, marketing and creating products for them and then entering with Hulu just after or shortly thereafter, ”said Bob Iger, CEO of Disney. So we don't have specific details, except that we plan to start launching Hulu, I would say probably in 2021, internationally, after the launch of Disney Plus,

Hulu has been the platform on which some of the Marvel Television projects have been launched, when Jeph Loeb was in charge of the division, such as the series “Marvel’s Runaways”. In this 2020 the series is expected to be released in Hulu “Marvel’s Helstrom” and the animation project focused on M.O.DO.K.

Despite the launch of Disney +, Hulu still has a place in Disney's strategy and will in fact have more adult content for example with those exclusive content that the new 20th Century Studios will develop for the platform.

READ:   BdS Question: What has been the best of superheroes of the year 2019?

Via information | Yahoo

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.