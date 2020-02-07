 Disney will launch Hulu outside the United States from 2021

Share it:

Walt Disney schedules its plans to expand the Hulu content platform to the rest of the world. A few weeks ago we learned that the giant wanted, now that he had full control over the platform, to take Hulu beyond the United States where he was settled until now. Nevertheless, there is still a long wait to enjoy Hulu in our country.

As announced, the plan would be begin that expansion from 2021. This goes hand in hand with the well-known plans to launch Disney + in other countries, which is now the priority. On March 24, Disney + will arrive in Spain and part of Western Europe, on March 29 in India and South America at the end of the year, early 2021.

We believe that we should concentrate on those [Disney +] releases, marketing and creating products for them and then entering with Hulu just after or shortly thereafter, ”said Bob Iger, CEO of Disney. So we don't have specific details, except that we plan to start launching Hulu, I would say probably in 2021, internationally, after the launch of Disney Plus,

Hulu has been the platform on which some of the Marvel Television projects have been launched, when Jeph Loeb was in charge of the division, such as the series “Marvel’s Runaways”. In this 2020 the series is expected to be released in Hulu “Marvel’s Helstrom” and the animation project focused on M.O.DO.K.

Despite the launch of Disney +, Hulu still has a place in Disney's strategy and will in fact have more adult content for example with those exclusive content that the new 20th Century Studios will develop for the platform.

