Disney will erase Fox, that's what the X-Men producer will be called

Fox has given us very diverse contents throughout his extensive career as a film producer. Although in Spain, yes, it sounds like productions like 'The Simpsons' or 'X-Men', the truth is that in the United States, the brand is synonymous with conservative news. However, the only thing Disney did not acquire with its purchase of the studio was the famous chain Fox news, Trump's great allied media. The truth is that, if there is another film company linked to conservative positions, that is Disney. Your commitment to a family and global audience prevents you from any risky positioning that may piss off a certain sector of the population. Disney is for everyone and for the whole family.

However, although Fox News does not belong to Disney, is the sexual harassment scandal around the figure of one of its managers, Roger Ailes, which has caused a drastic measure of the company of the mouse. The case of this kind of television Harvey Weinstein will revive with the premiere of 'The Scandal (Bombshell)', the film starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie that faces the facts, and Disney does not want his family brand to be linked at a chain stained by sexual harassment. Currently, if Fox gets stained, so does Disney.

Therefore, as Variety reports, the company will dispense with Fox's name in the acquired properties so that, in the future, the only Fox that remains is Fox News, responsible for the scandal. 20th Century Fox film studio will be called 20th Century Studios, while the company's most independent producer, Fox Searchlight Pictures, will simply be Searchlight Pictures.

The last project inherited from Fox by Disney is 'The new mutants', which was filmed in 2017. After its release next April 8, 2020, we will have to gradually forget about Fox.