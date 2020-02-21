Disney will detail the future of UCM and Star Wars at Disney + in March

Share it:

Next month Disney + It will debut in several countries in Europe (among which is Spain) and to celebrate the landing an official event will be held in which it seems that there are plans to address the future of UCM and Star Wars within the service.

We do not believe that the company makes large-scale ads in an event like this, but they may announce a new series of these two franchises or at least give more information than we already know.

There are many series that have been detailed and that have begun to be filmed already or even that have been released. This is the case of The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. We don't have a release date for Marvel, so it can also be a good time to give them.

In the same way there are series of which we know almost nothing like Obi-Wan, Cassian Andor, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and so many others that are underway and of which there have only been rumors since their official announcement. All of them may be protagonists in this event where there will be special guests.

The event will take place on March 5 in London to pave the way for Disney + that in several European countries will open its doors on March 24 with a complete catalog of television and film classics. There will also be important news such as The Mandalorian.

It is quite possible that the Mandalorian second season is also talked about long and hard, because the series is now the main attraction of the service and has given much to talk in networks and communities of fans since its premiere last year in countries where if Disney's paid service was available.

