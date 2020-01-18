Disney will change the name to 20th Century Fox once it takes control

Share it:

U.S.- After the purchase of Fox by Disney last year, the latter will take Fox's power in March 2020, announcing that his first change will be the name of the entertainment creator.

The company announced the name change in 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures, these subsidiaries will now be known as 20th Century Studios Y Searchlight Pictures.

With this action Disney would be eliminating "Fox" as a brand that has been maintained throughout history since its creation.

The renaming, in addition to having an attitude of appropriation by Disney, is because Fox as such has not ceased to exist, remains in force in its sports and news channels.

20th Century Fox had more than 80 years of history, being one of the most important companies in cinematography, before being acquired by the other giant Disney, being part of the “8 big movies”.

This group was formed by the first studies that began to invest heavily in cinema during the golden age, which goes from 1928 to 1950; Its members were 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Columbia, among others.