         Disney + will celebrate Star Wars Day by releasing a documentary series on 'The Mandalorian' and the finale of 'The Clone Wars'

April 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
On May 4, Disney + will celebrate Star Wars Day in style with new original content brand new that will become part of the 'Star Wars' movies and series catalog already available on the platform. The most anticipated, a documentary series on the process of creating 'The Mandalorian'.

On a very close platform

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, Disney + will pay tribute to fans of the galactic universe created by George Lucas with two new additions. Star Wars Day, which originated as a modest party among fans, has become a global celebration among the millions of followers of the franchise. In a few weeks, these fans will be able to enjoy the awaited end of 'Star Wars. The Clone Wars. The Final Season 'and the world premiere of the new eight-episode documentary series' Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian'.


'Star Wars': in search of the final order to see the saga now that we have Disney +

Executive producer Jon Favreau will offer an unprecedented approach, alongside the cast and crew of the series. We will go behind the scenes of a series that immediately became a cultural phenomenon that has crossed all borders. 'Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian' will hit the platform on May 4. During each of its eight chapters The documentary will explore different aspects of the first series of real images of 'Star Wars' through interviews, pictures and conversations led by Jon Favreau.

"'Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian' offers fans of the series an insight from a different perspective from the hand of some of those responsible from the first season of 'The Mandalorian' "Favreau said." We had a very good experience doing this series and we are looking forward to sharing it with you. "

Mandalorianconceptart gallery disney

The documentary series covers topics such as the filming process, the legacy of George Lucas, how the cast got involved with the characters, the innovative technology of the series, the artistic work of their models, their effects, creatures and connections with the galaxy. This documentary work will be released three days after 'The Mandalorian' ends its broadcast in European countries that already have the platform and will be broadcast every Friday at Disney +.

For its part, after seven seasons, 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Final Season ', will come to an end on May 4. The highly anticipated conclusion of the acclaimed series will explore the events leading up to 'Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith '.

