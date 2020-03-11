         Disney + will arrive in Movistar: these are the options and their prices

Share it:

As usual, the new streaming platforms They seek to land under the protection of a large operator (sometimes exclusively, sometimes not) and on this occasion Disney + has found its main ally in Movistar for its arrival in Spain.

After signing the agreement last Sunday, Movistar has announced how Disney + will be seen through its pay TV offer. From the 24th of this month, the platform will be included in the Movistar Fusión packages that have fiction content.

That is, not the basics but Selection Plus Fiction (from 99 euros), Total (144 euros) and Total Plus (169 euros) and in general "the Fusion with Fiction package". To do this, you must enter the private area of ​​the Movistar website (or in the app) and activate it within three months after the arrival of Disney +.

On the other hand, those who have hired the Cinema Package may include it with a cost of five euros additional (that is, the complete package would cost 15 euros). This modality can be hired from April 4 and can be enjoyed without that cost during the first six months.

In case you get lost with the subject, our Xataka Mobile teammates have prepared a comparative cutlet:

Vodafone, on a war footing

On the other hand, Vodafone has raised its voice regarding what it considers a movement that leaves them at a disadvantage. Situation that has led them to file a complaint with the CNMC suspecting that it is a case of covert exclusivity.

And normal that they raise it since as in his time with Netflix (which, in fact, had an ally to Vodafone on his arrival), Disney + is all a candy To which many people want to drive the tooth. A few weeks ago, GECA published its OTT baromer, noting that 23% of respondents were interested in hiring the service as soon as it landed in Spain.

Expectations that Disney is taking advantage of: the offer to be able to hire it in advance for ten euros less (59.99) and offer the first episode of 'The Mandalorian' in open respond to respond to that expectation in addition to making known the service to those who Don't be so put on platform issues.