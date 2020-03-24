Disney + will also launch with a reduction in quality in Europe due to the coronavirus

Share it:

Tomorrow finally opens Disney + in our country and it will do so following the example of services such as YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in terms of adding its grain of sand to internet decongestion these days when the quarantine of millions of people is affecting the stability of the navegation.

Kevin Mayer, of Disney, stated that the company is committed to acting responsibly by reducing the bandwidth that the retransmission of its content in Europe will occupy while all this situation continues as it is.

In anticipation of Disney + 's high consumer demand, we are going to proactively implement measures to reduce our bandwidth usage by 25 percent in all markets where Disney + will launch on March 24. In the following days we will be monitoring Internet decongestion with broadband providers to reduce the bit rate as much as necessary to avoid saturating consumer demands.

The major streaming content companies have engaged with Europe in recent days to try to minimize the use of the internet by their content and users, thus facilitating navigation for those hundreds of thousands of people who need access to the network to work. or study while the days of quarantine are extending, which are becoming harder every day, verifying that the measures taken to date have not served to prevent countries such as Italy from surpassing China in the number of deaths and infected by not applying control measures severe enough.

Disney + will offer hundreds of titles in their premiere and all of them can be found in this extensive list. From the complete The Simpsons series to Disney animation classics, all-time series, Marvel, Pixar cinema and much more.