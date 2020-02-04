Disney Will Adapt Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton's Musical

Share it:

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney make very good crumbs. They have been collaborating together on several projects for a long time, and most versatile. For example, Miranda has composed the soundtrack of 'Vaiana', has become Jack in 'The return of Mary Poppins', is immersed in the new film of 'The Little Mermaid' and now the House of the Mouse has seconded the arrival to the big screen of the play 'Hamilton'.

Miranda premiered in 2016 this musical which conquered the public and critics (he won the Pulitzer Theater Prize). Since then, he had been rumored a lot about his arrival in theaters, and finally, Disney has confirmed that he will do so in October 2021. "I am very proud that (the director) Tommy Kail capture in this movie a version of 'Hamilton' "has declared Miranda himself.

Lil-Manuel Miranda will produce and star in the film together with the original cast of the work composed of Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom and Christopher Jack. All of them will once again give life to "the parents of America." And yes, Miranda will be again Alexander Hamilton, one of the so-called founding fathers of the United States, with which we will go through the creation of the American Constitution, we will meet historical figures such as Aaron Burr, John Laurens, Hercules Mulligan, Marquis de Lafayette, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, George Washington, James Madison or Thomas Jefferson.

A press release has announced that this version will be 'in format'live capture '"and that" will transport your audience to Show of Broadway in a way intimate. Combining the best elements of live theater and cinema, the result is a performance film with a completely new way of experiencing 'Hamilton'. "And in 2015 it began to talk about this project, which is already recorded." We recorded the show with the original cast the week before the original team began to leave the musical "Miranda told Variety.