Disney was going to create a series about 'Tron' for its streaming platform

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are many names that Disney + prepares for your catalog in streaming. Some others have already been broadcast, such as the first season of the successful 'The Mandalorian', others have to wait a bit, such as the catalog of Marvel characters that will begin to parade from next October with 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'. And like everything in life, if there is a confirmed list, there are also those who have been left out. We just met a name that has fallen by the wayside in this Disney bid to offer stories from the big screen to the small one: it's about 'Tron', science fiction story that was also going to have its own series.

Firstly, it should be noted that nothing was known about this project, as Collider points out. However, with the cancellation made public, now information has come regarding what was known about this idea hidden behind the scenes. For example, the project would be in charge of John Ridley, the Oscar-winning screenwriter for '12 Years Slavery, 'and was framed in a deal with ABC Studios.

What could this series have been about? Recall that the plot of 'Tron' debuted in 1982 with a movie of the same name under the direction of Steven Lisberger and with Jeff Bridges as the protagonist Then came the sequel in 2010 ('Tron: Legacy') and an animation series (Tron: Uprising '). Precisely the director of the second tape, Joseph Kosinski, the idea I had for the third tape was left in the inkwell. This could perfectly have been the basis of the series, which was to show computers invading the human world. But of course, this is just a hypothesis. At the moment, unless the ex-CEO Bob Iger, who is still in charge of the content, decide to give the green light to the project in the near future, we will not know.