Disney wants its Ready Player One: an adventure set in the world of cinema arrives

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney overtook competition from Warner Bros to win the rights to a live-action d’avventura conceived by John Whittington (LEGO Batman – The Movie) and set in the “world of cinema”.

Plot details are still unknown, but apparently the project will allow Mickey Mouse House to tap into the successful franchises it has acquired and developed over the years such as Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Disney itself with its unforgettable animation classics. An operation that may be partly reminiscent of Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg and LEGO Batman – The movie e their references to Warner Bros.

The veteran producer of Jungle Cruise e Dolemite is My Name John Davis will handle production along with his partner at Davis Entertainment, John Fox, while the director of the (as yet untitled) film has not yet been revealed.

Known for writing the LEGO Batman and LEGO Ninjango films, Whittington is currently writing DC Super Pets, an animated film focusing on companion animals belonging to well-known characters such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. The theatrical release of DC Super Pets has just been postponed to May 22, 2022.