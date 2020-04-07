Disney virtually celebrates 'Goofy and son' 25th anniversary

Share it:

Despite the situation of social isolation and work stoppage, Disney has decided that yes or yes it will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its animation classic 'Goofy and Son' (1995), which is now available on its new platform for streaming Disney +.

It is true that the Casa del Ratón has had to cancel the 'D23 Goofy Aniversary: ​​On the Open Roadshow', the event that was going to pay tribute to the trip that Max and his father made; however, having to stay home is not synonymous with not being able to celebrate such a date. Therefore, the studio has created new virtual activities to do it from home. These will be happening throughout the week. Come on, the perfect plan to spend the Easter week.

It has been the twitter of D23 who has announced the news. In this account and also the hashtag # D23GoofyMovie will allow you to follow the rest of events that the Casa del Ratón has prepared for the occasion. Because although the meetings and physical celebrations have had to be canceled, Goofy is not going to be left without an anniversary. Thus, throughout this week different activities like videos, sing-alongs … With a final colophon: next Friday, April 10, some of the cast members of the film will be heard, revealing never heard stories about the making of the film. Under the title 'A Goofy Reunion: 25 years of a Goofy Movie', it has been confirmed that there will be Bill Farmer (who voiced Goofy), Jason Marsden (Max), Jenna von Oy (Stacey) and many more, including the director, Kevin Lima.

In short, Goofy celebrates his 25th birthday with five days of activities in unusual times.