         Disney updates its releases: 'Artemis Fowl' goes to Disney + and there are new dates for 'Mulan' and 'Indiana Jones 5', among others

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The crisis of coronavirus it has caused that many films have postponed their release date. It is still up in the air when we will see many of them, but at Disney they have decided to completely reorganize their release schedule and most striking of all is that they are going to brand new 'Artemis Fowl' directly at Disney +.

This adaptation of the novel by Eoin Colfer It promised to be the start of a franchise for Disney, but the doubts came when its premiere was postponed for the first time, going from August 9, 2019 to May 29, 2020. Its jump to Disney + is a sign that the company You should not be too confident of your success despite spending $ 125 million on it.

More changes in the release schedule

At the moment, Disney has not specified when we can see 'Artemis Fowl', which it has done with the productions of phase 4 of the MCU and with five other productions in real image that have been impacted by quarantine as a containment measure against the coronavirus:

Now we will have to be attentive to the movements of other companies, but everything points to a revolution in the release schedule, and that without taking into account a possible second coronavirus outbreak later in time …

Track | Slashfilm