Disney + unveils its entire launch catalog in Spain

March 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
25 Min Read
The premiere of Disney + It represents an injection of hundreds of contents available in a legal way, in high quality and at all times in Spain, proof of this is the complete list that the company has shared today.

MOVIES (Disney)

  • Go for them all!
  • Applucinating!
  • Break Ralph!
  • Jump!
  • Go Santa Claus!
  • 101 Dalmatians
  • 101 Dalmatians
  • 101 Dalmatians 2
  • 102 Dalmatians
  • 20,000 leagues of underwater travel
  • There goes that car
  • To the "parrot" with gold
  • To meet Mr. Banks
  • Aladdin
  • Aladdin and the King of Thieves
  • Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, Horrible, Horrible Day
  • Alice through the mirror
  • Alice in Wonderland (1951)
  • Alice in Wonderland (2010)
  • Almost Angels
  • Amienemigos
  • Amy
  • Annie
  • Atlantis 2: Milo's return
  • Atlantis: the lost empire
  • Avalon High
  • Elephant adventure
  • Alaska Adventures
  • Adventures in Toyland
  • Planes
  • Aircraft: Rescue Team
  • Below zero
  • Bamboo
  • Bambi II
  • Basil, the superdetective mouse
  • Big hero 6
  • Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs
  • Bolt
  • Brink! What a jump
  • Good luck Charlie! A movie trip
  • Buffalo Dreams
  • Cadet Kelly
  • Changes of winds
  • Road to glory
  • Camp rock
  • Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
  • Bell
  • Tinker Bell and the Great Rescue
  • Tinker Bell and the Fairy Secret
  • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
  • Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Beast
  • Bell. Fairies and Pirates
  • Kangaroos in trouble
  • Honey, I've enlarged the boy
  • Darling, I shrunk the kids
  • Honey, we've shrunk ourselves
  • Cinderella (2015)
  • Cinderella. What would happen if…
  • Cheetah, an adventure in the jungle
  • Blank check
  • Chicken little
  • Chimpanzees
  • Rock Cyberstar
  • Cloud 9
  • White tusk
  • With a pooch in the heels
  • Grow in nature
  • Four puppies to save
  • Christmas story
  • Beware of wishes
  • Mutant birthday
  • Darby O'Gill and the King of Elves
  • Davy Crockett, king of the border
  • Back home 2: Lost in San Francisco
  • Back home: an amazing trip
  • Back home: an amazing trip
  • Discovering the Robinsons
  • Waking Sleeping Beauty
  • Diary of a teenager
  • Dinosaur
  • Disneynature Wings of Life
  • Disneynature Crimson Wing
  • Disneynature Expedition. China.
  • Two very mature kangaroos
  • Doug His first movie
  • Dumbo (1941)
  • The black chasm
  • The Sorcerer's Apprentice
  • The Magic Forest of Tuck
  • The boy
  • The Million Dollar Boy
  • The boy ideal
  • The color of friendship
  • The castaway cowboy
  • The Tigers Cruise
  • The body and spirit of America
  • The living desert
  • The crazy dragon
  • The emperor and his follies
  • The Emperor and His Madnesses 2: Kronk's Great Adventure
  • The ghost of the megacine
  • The cat that came from space
  • The big hit of the teleñecos
  • The President's Son
  • The World's strongest man
  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  • The hunchback of Notre Dame II
  • The African lion
  • The jungle book
  • The jungle book
  • The jungle book 2
  • The Lone Ranger
  • The best wizard in the world
  • The miracle
  • The noob
  • The origin of the Little Mermaid
  • The treasure Planet
  • The Prince and the Beggar (1990)
  • The prince and the beggar: lights, camera, action!
  • The return of the best
  • The kingdom of the monkeys
  • The return of the witches
  • The return of Zenon: the millennium girl
  • The Lion King
  • The Lion King
  • The Lion King 2: Simba's Treasure
  • The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata
  • The secret of the castle
  • The dream of a champion
  • Matecumbe's treasure
  • The Muppets Tour
  • Chosen for the triumph
  • Emilio and the detectives
  • In search of Santa Can
  • Tangled up
  • Tangled up again
  • Once upon a mattress
  • This dog is a crack. The movie
  • Explosively Goofy
  • Counterfeiters
  • Fantasy
  • 2000 fantasy
  • Faithful friend
  • Flubber and the Mad Professor
  • Frank and Ollie: Disney magicians
  • Frankenweenie (2012)
  • Freaky Friday (2018)
  • Frozen the ice kingdom
  • Fuzzbucket
  • Twins on the court
  • Genius
  • George of the jungle
  • George of the jungle 2
  • G-Force Spy License
  • Basket Giants
  • Goofy and son
  • Great African cats. The Kingdom of Courage
  • City farmer
  • Greyfriars Bobby
  • GUS
  • Hacksaw
  • Halloweentown
  • Halloweentown 3: Witch Academy
  • Halloweentown The revenge
  • Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds in Concert
  • Hannah Montana. The movie
  • Herbie at the Monte Carlo Grand Prix
  • Herbie Bullfighter
  • Herbie, a crazy flyer
  • Herbie: Butt
  • Hercules
  • Brother Bee
  • Bear Brother
  • Brother Bear 2
  • Brothers with mogollón
  • High School Musical
  • High School Musical 2
  • High School Musical 3: End of course
  • Home smart home
  • Inspector Gadget
  • Inspector Gadget 2
  • Into the Woods
  • Invincible
  • James and the Giant Peach
  • John carter
  • Johnny Kapahala: Countercurrent 2
  • Johnny Tsunami
  • Jonas Brothers in 3D concert
  • Jordan-mania
  • Youth and Journalists
  • Game of honor
  • Jungle cat
  • Justin Morgan had a Horse
  • Kim Possible
  • Kim Possible: Yes it is for so much
  • The courtyard band returns to the nursery
  • The patio band is already in 5th grade
  • The backyard band. The movie
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Beauty and the Beast (1991)
  • Beauty and the Beast: The Magic World of Bella
  • Beauty and the Beast: A Haunted Christmas
  • The rookie witch
  • The search
  • Search 2: The Secret Diary
  • Cinderella (1950)
  • Cinderella II
  • The Lady and the Tramp
  • The Lady and the Tramp 2
  • Christmas star
  • The odd life of Timothy Green
  • Sharpay's fabulous adventure
  • The Calloway family
  • Winnie the Pooh's great adventure
  • The great Piglet movie
  • Mowgli's story
  • Pixar's story
  • The decisive hour
  • The island of the treasure
  • The legend of Sleepy Hollow and Mr. Toad
  • The curse of the holes
  • The Haunted Mansion
  • The haunted Mountain
  • The haunted Mountain
  • The gang
  • Heffalump movie
  • The Teleñecos movie
  • The Stitch Movie
  • The Tigger Movie
  • The meadow
  • The gate of the galaxies
  • The million dollar recipe
  • Katwe Queen
  • The panda's path
  • The series of my life
  • The little Mermaid
  • The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea
  • The adventures of Bongo, Mickey and the magic beans
  • The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Closet
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
  • The twins spell twice
  • The twins spell twice
  • Lemonade Mouth
  • Leroy & Stitch. The movie
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Lilo & Stitch 2: The Effect of the Defect
  • Lizzie Superstar
  • The best of Winnie the Pooh
  • Crazy Trip to Campus
  • The Aristocats
  • The king's archers
  • The treasure hunter buddies
  • The descendants
  • The Descendants 2
  • The ghosts of Buxley Hall
  • Wizards of Waverly Place. Caribbean vacations
  • The clumsiest of the West
  • The clumsiest of the West 2
  • The Muppets
  • The Muppets in Christmas Tale
  • The Bears and I
  • The little aliens
  • My wife's dogs
  • The Mississippi Pirates
  • The Proud The movie
  • The rescuers
  • The Rescuers in Kangaroo
  • The Robinsons of the South Seas (1960)
  • The Teleñecos on Treasure Island
  • The three gentlemen
  • The Three Musketeers
  • The Three Musketeers of Alejandro Dumas
  • Blind Fight
  • Maleficent
  • Freshwater sailors
  • Mars needs mothers
  • Mary Poppins
  • Beyond the dreams
  • Max Keeble
  • McFarland, USA
  • Merlin, The Lovely
  • My friend the ghost
  • My brain is electronic
  • My great friend Joe
  • My sister is an alien
  • My Invisible Sister
  • My favorite Martian
  • Mickey discovers Christmas
  • Mickey, the best Christmas
  • Millionaires For One Leg
  • Minutemen: time travelers
  • Miracle at Midnight
  • Mr. Boogedy
  • Mr. Magoo
  • Mulán
  • Mulán 2
  • Born in China
  • Shipwrecks
  • Christmas with the Buddies: In Search of Santa Can
  • Christmas magic
  • Newsies: the Broadway Musical
  • Snow in California
  • Don't look under your bed
  • Oliver and his gang
  • Elephant operation
  • Bears
  • Bears at full speed
  • Oz, A Fantastic World
  • Oz a world of fantasy
  • Dad by surprise
  • DuckAdventure: The Movie
  • Peter and the Elliot Dragon (1977)
  • But what are my parents doing?
  • Perri
  • Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Heavy weights
  • Peter Pan
  • Peter Pan in Return to Neverland
  • Peter and the Dragon (2016)
  • Phineas and Ferb: Through the 2nd dimension
  • Pinocchio
  • Pirates of the Caribbean. The curse of the Black Pearl
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: In Mysterious Tides
  • Pocahontas
  • Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World
  • Pollyanna
  • Put yourself in my place (2003)
  • Post 5PM Natty Gann
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Princess by Surprise
  • Princess by Surprise 2
  • Princess protection program
  • Prom
  • Clone project
  • I want to be super famous
  • Return to Halloweeentown
  • Reinventing Pete
  • Rescuing dad
  • Xtremo risk
  • Unknown corners
  • Latin rhythm
  • Robin Hood
  • Rocketeer
  • Ruby bridges
  • Greetings Friends
  • Save Christmas
  • Wild
  • Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
  • Santa Can 2: Santa's puppies
  • Santa Claus 2
  • Santa Claus 3: For a Christmas without cold
  • Scream team
  • Secretariat
  • Secrets of life
  • Shetan, the desert horse
  • Sky High, a high-flying school
  • Skylar against the monster
  • Skyrunners, UFO File
  • Snow buddies
  • We are the best
  • We are the worst
  • Dreaming, dreaming … triumphed skating
  • Space buddies
  • Spooky Buddies
  • Starstruck
  • Strike!
  • Sultan and the Rock Star
  • Super buddies
  • Superdog
  • Force superhero
  • Such for which
  • Real size 2: a Christmas Eve
  • Tarón and the Magic Cauldron
  • Tarzan
  • Tarzan 2
  • Tarzan and Jane
  • Teen beach 2
  • Teen beach movie
  • The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
  • The Cheetah Girls
  • The Cheetah Girls 2
  • The Cheetah Girls A world
  • Thunderjam
  • Tiana and El Sapo
  • Melody time
  • Tini: Violetta's Great Change
  • Titans They made history
  • Tod and Toby
  • Tod and Toby 2
  • All on wheels
  • All in the snow
  • Tom and Huck
  • Tomorrowland: The World of Tomorrow
  • Tron
  • Tron: Legacy
  • You to Boston and I to California (1961)
  • You to London and I to California (1998)
  • An Astronaut in King Arthur's Court
  • A very hairy candidate
  • A super hard kangaroo
  • A lovely nutty
  • A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills
  • A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 2
  • A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 3
  • A Tale: The Myth of Pecos Bill
  • A day of hairs
  • A cat of the F.B.I.
  • A cat of the F.B.I.
  • A lucky break
  • A sea of ​​hope
  • A lucky dog
  • A Fold in Time
  • A wise man in the clouds
  • A vampire for mom
  • A Christmas megapooh
  • Live vacations
  • Vaiana
  • Crazy Friday (1977)
  • Iron will
  • Return to Hawaii
  • I'll shine
  • Come home for Christmas … if you can
  • The best are back
  • Wendy Wu: The Kung Fu Girl
  • Winnie the Pooh
  • Winnie The Pooh: A Spring with Rite
  • Yellowstone cubs
  • Zack and Cody. The movie
  • Zafarrancho on the ranch
  • Zenon 3
  • Zenon: The Millennium Girl
  • Z-O-M-B-I-E-S
  • Zootropolis

SERIES (Disney)

  • Sing with the Monster Girls! (short) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-7)
  • Friends at the wrong time (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-19)
  • Friends at the wrong time (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 20-32)
  • Andi Mack (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)
  • Andi Mack (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 14-39)
  • Austin and Ally (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-19)
  • Austin and Ally (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 20-45)
  • Austin and Ally (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 46-67)
  • Austin and Ally (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 68-87)
  • Big Hero 6: the series (shorts) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-6)
  • Big Hero 6: the series (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-25)
  • Bingo and Rolly (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
  • Bizaardvark (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-21)
  • Bizaardvark (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 22-42)
  • Bizaardvark (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 43-63)
  • Good luck, Charlie (YR 1 2009/10 EPS 1-26)
  • Good luck, Charlie (YR 2 2010/11 EPS 27-56)
  • Good luck, Charlie (YR 3 2011/12 EPS 57-79)
  • Good luck, Charlie (YR 4 2012/13 EPS 80-100)
  • Callie in the west (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-23)
  • Kikiwaka Camp (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-21)
  • Kikiwaka Camp (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 22-42)
  • Kikiwaka Camp (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 43-58)
  • Children's songs (Shorts) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-20)
  • Chip and Chop: The Rescuers Guardians (YR 1 1989/90 EPS 1-65)
  • Darkwing Duck (YR 1 1991/92 EPS 1-78)
  • Darkwing Duck (YR 2 1992/93 EPS 79-91)
  • Disney Frozen: Winter Lights (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-4)
  • Doctor at the Toy Hospital (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 93-120)
  • Doctor Toys (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
  • Doctor Toys (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 27-63)
  • Doctor Toys (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 64-92)
  • Elena de Ávalor (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-10)
  • Elena de Ávalor (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
  • Elena de Ávalor (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-51)
  • Tangled: the series (shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-4)
  • Tangled: the series (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
  • Gargoyles (YR 2 1995/96 EPS 14-65)
  • Gargoyles (YR 3 1996/97 EPS 66-78)
  • Gargoyles Mythological heroes (YR 1 1994/95 EPS 1-13)
  • Gravity Falls (Shorts) (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-17)
  • Gravity Falls (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-20)
  • Gravity Falls (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 21-41)
  • Hannah Montana (YR 1 2005/06 EPS 1-26)
  • Hannah Montana (YR 2 2006/07 EPS 27-56)
  • Hannah Montana (YR 3 2008/09 EPS 57-86)
  • Hannah Montana Forever (YR 4 2009/10 EPS 87-101)
  • Henry, the happy monster (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
  • Henry, the happy monster (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-49)
  • Hotel Dulce Hotel. The adventures of Zack and Cody (YR 1 2004/05 EPS 1-26)
  • Hotel Dulce Hotel. The adventures of Zack and Cody (YR 2 2005/06 EPS 27-65)
  • Sweet Hotel Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody (YR 3 2006/07 EPS 66-87)
  • Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-26)
  • Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 27-64)
  • Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 65-100)
  • Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 101-120)
  • Jessie (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
  • Jessie (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 27-54)
  • Jessie (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 55-81)
  • Jessie (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 82-101)
  • K.C. Special Agent (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-29)
  • K.C. Special Agent (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 30-55)
  • K.C. special agent (YR 3 2016/17 EPS 56-81)
  • Kim Possible (YR 1 2001/02 EPS 1-21)
  • Kim Possible (YR 2 2002/03 EPS 22-52)
  • Kim Possible (YR 3 2004/05 EPS 53-65)
  • Kim Possible (YR 4 2006/07 EPS 66-87)
  • The courtyard band (international version) (YR 1 1997/98 EPS 1-13)
  • The courtyard band (international version) (YR 2 1998/99 EPS 14-26)
  • The courtyard band (international version) (YR 3 1999/00 EPS 27-65)
  • The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 4 2011/12 EPS 101-122)
  • The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 1 2005/06 EPS 1-26)
  • The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 2 2007/08 EPS 27-65)
  • The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 3 2009/10 EPS 66-100)
  • The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 5 2013/14 EPS 123-132)
  • The Lion Guard (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-28)
  • The Lion Guard (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 29-58)
  • Milo Murphy's Law (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-21)
  • Princess Sofia (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-25)
  • Princess Sofia (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 26-56)
  • Princess Sofia (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 57-86)
  • Princess Sofia (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 87-116)
  • The Little Mermaid (YR 1 1992/93 EPS 1-13)
  • Disney's Little Mermaid (YR 2 1993/94 EPS 14-22)
  • Disney's Little Mermaid (YR 3 1994/95 EPS 23-30)
  • The Goofy Troop (YR 1 1992/93 EPS 1-78)
  • Lab Rats (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-20)
  • Lab Rats (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 21-46)
  • Lab Rats (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 47-72)
  • Lab Rats: Elite Team (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-16)
  • Lab Rats: Bionic Island (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 73-98)
  • Ladybug Adventures (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-52)
  • Lilo and Stitch (YR 1 2003/04 EPS 1-39)
  • Lilo and Stitch (YR 2 2004/05 EPS 40-65)
  • Liv and Maddie (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-21)
  • Liv and Maddie (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 22-45)
  • Liv and Maddie (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 46-65)
  • Liv and Maddie: California Style (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 66-80)
  • Lizzie McGuire (YR 1 2000/01 EPS 1-31)
  • Lizzie McGuire (YR 2 2001/02 EPS 32-65)
  • The Tales of Minnie (Short) (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-10)
  • The Tales of Minnie (Short) (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 11-20)
  • The Tales of Minnie (Short) (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 21-40)
  • The Descendants: Wicked World (shorts) (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-18)
  • The Descendants: Wicked World (shorts) (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 19-36)
  • The Greens in the city (YR 1 EPS 1-30)
  • The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 1 2007/08 EPS 1-21)
  • The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 2 2008/09 EPS 22-51)
  • The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 3 2009/10 EPS 52-81)
  • The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 4 2010/11 EPS 82-110)
  • Gummi bears (YR 1 1985/86 EPS 1-13) (BVI-TV)
  • Gummi bears (YR 3 1987/88 EPS 22-29) (BVI-TV)
  • Gummi bears (YR 5 1989/90 EPS 40-47) (BVI-TV)
  • Gummi bears (YR 2 1986/87 EPS 14-21) (BVI-TV)
  • Gummi bears (YR 4 1988/89 EPS 30-39) (BVI-TV)
  • Gummi bears (YR 6 1990/91 EPS 48-65) (BVI-TV)
  • Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-19)
  • Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 20-39)
  • Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 40-57)
  • Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 58-76)
  • Mickey and the Super Pilots (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-26)
  • Mickey and the Super Pilots (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-51)
  • Muppet Babies (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-20)
  • Duck Adventures (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-15)
  • Duck Adventures (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
  • Duck Adventures (YR 2 1989/90 EPS 66-95)
  • Duck Adventures (YR 3 1990/91 EPS 96-100)
  • Phineas and Ferb (YR 1 2007/08 EPS 1-26)
  • Phineas and Ferb (YR 2 2008/09 EPS 27-65)
  • Phineas and Ferb (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 66-100)
  • Phineas and Ferb (YR 4 2012/13 EPS 101-136)
  • PJ Masks (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
  • PJ Masks (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-20)
  • PJ Masks (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-52)
  • Quack Pack (YR 1 1996/97 EPS 1-39)
  • Randy Cunningham Ninja Total (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
  • Randy Cunningham Ninja Total (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 27-50)
  • Raven (YR 2 2003/04 EPS 22-43)
  • Raven (YR 1 2002/03 EPS 1-21)
  • Raven (YR 3 2004/05 EPS 44-78)
  • Raven (YR 4 2005/06 EPS 79-100)
  • Riley and the world (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-21)
  • Riley and the world (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 22-51)
  • Riley and the world (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 52-72)
  • Shake It Up! (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-21)
  • Shake It Up! (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 22-52)
  • Shake It Up! (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 53-78)
  • I am Luna (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-80)
  • Star against the forces of evil (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-13)
  • Star against the forces of evil (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 14-35)
  • The Lodge: Mystery at All Rhythm (YR 1 EPS 1-10)
  • Timon & Pumbaa (International version) (YR 3 1998/99 EPS 47-85)
  • Timón and Pumba (International version) (YR 1 1995/96 EPS 1-25)
  • Timón and Pumba (International version) (YR 2 1996/97 EPS 26-46)
  • Tron: The Resistance (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-18)
  • Vampirin (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-25)
  • Violetta (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-80)
  • Raven returns (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)
  • Raven returns (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 14-34)
  • Wasabi Warriors (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-21)
  • Wasabi Warriors (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 22-45)
  • Wasabi Warriors (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 46-67)
  • Wasabi Warriors (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 68-85)
  • Zack and Cody: All on board (YR 1 2008/09 EPS. 1-21)
  • Zack and Cody: All on board (YR 2 2009/10 EPS 22-51)
  • Zack and Cody: All on board (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 52-73)

SHORT FILMS (Disney)

  • The art of skiing
  • Through the mirror
  • Winter warehouse
  • Yesteryear
  • Knight for a day
  • Chef Donald
  • Chip and Chop
  • How to swim
  • How to fish
  • Boat builders
  • Christmas story with Mickey
  • Destination
  • Disney Fairies: Cake Contest of the Hondonada de las Hadas
  • Asleep like a bear
  • Kick me
  • Pluto's Christmas tree
  • The bandit of the bones
  • The Willie Botero
  • The hockey champion
  • The olympic champion
  • The band's concert
  • Pluto's jersey
  • Donald's mess with wheels
  • The fierce wolf
  • The bear and the bees
  • Pluto's surprise package
  • The ugly Duckling
  • The little whirlpool
  • The return of the turtle Toby
  • The Mickey Tugboat
  • Mickey's rival
  • The grasshopper and the ants
  • Mr. Mouse goes on a trip
  • Mr. Duck goes for a walk
  • Santa's workshop
  • The golden touch
  • The old mill
  • Dog show
  • Lonely ghosts
  • Ferdinando el Toro
  • Flowers and trees
  • Frankenweenie (Short)
  • Frozen Fever
  • Inner workings
  • Grand Canyononoscope
  • The horn of the caravan
  • Mickey's caravan
  • The goddess of spring
  • Mickey's birthday party
  • The wise chicken
  • Donald's golf game
  • The little match
  • The tortoise and the hare
  • Simple things
  • Watch cleaners
  • The three Little Pigs
  • The three little wolves
  • The three blind musketeers
  • Mickey in Australia
  • Mickey forgets his date
  • Children in the forest
  • Snowy Popcorn
  • Dog to the rescue
  • Picnic on the beach
  • Pluto and the mole
  • War rations
  • Rhino the Superhero
  • A canine caddy
  • Hawaii vacations
  • Under the sea- A story of the Descendants
  • Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
  • The Wonderful World of Disney presents: The Little Mermaid live!

FILMS (Pixar)

  • Bugs, a miniature adventure
  • Brave (Indomitable)
  • Finding Dory
  • Finding Nemo
  • Cars
  • Cars 2
  • Cars 3
  • Coconut
  • Reverse
  • Arlo's journey
  • The Incredibles
  • The Incredibles 2
  • Monsters University
  • SA monsters.
  • Ratatouille
  • Toy story
  • Toy Story 2. Toys reload
  • toy Story 3
  • Toy Story 4
  • Up
  • WALL-E. Cleaning Battalion

SHORT FILMS (Pixar)

  • "Luxo Jr."
  • Riley's first date?
  • Abducted
  • Air mate
  • Bluish
  • Beam
  • Bugs
  • BURN-E
  • Day and night
  • The car-tel
  • Mike's new car
  • The great Mate
  • The orchestra man
  • Geri's game
  • Red's dream
  • Sanjay's super team
  • Fiesta-Saurio Rex
  • George and A.J.
  • Heavy mate
  • Jack-Jack attacks
  • Knick knack
  • The legend of Mordu
  • Moon
  • Dug's special mission
  • The adventures of André and Wally B.
  • Wash
  • Mate's Tales: The Matter
  • Mate's Tales: Mate de luna
  • Mate's Tales: Unidentified Mate
  • The stories of Mate: Mate travels in time
  • Mate's Tales: Materescate
  • Mate's Tales: Tokyo Mate
  • Lou
  • Mate and the ghost light
  • birdies
  • Partly cloudy
  • Piper
  • Presto
  • Radiator Springs
  • Tin toy
  • Tita Edna
  • Your friend the rat
  • Hawaii vacations

MOVIES (Marvel)

  • Ant-man
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Adventures of Superheroes: Fight on the ice!
  • Black panther
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Captain America the First Avenger
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  • Doctor Strange (Strange Doctor)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Guardians of the galaxy vol.2
  • Hulk: where the monsters live
  • Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
  • Iron man 2
  • iron Man 3
  • Wolverine immortal
  • The Fantastic 4
  • Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer
  • The Fantastic Four
  • The Avengers
  • Marvel Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes United
  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
  • Marvel: 75 Years, from Subculture to Pop
  • Marvel: building a universe
  • Thor
  • Thor: The Dark World
  • Thor: Ragnarok
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • X Men
  • X-Men 2
  • X-Men 3: The Final Decision
  • X-Men Days of the Future Past
  • X-Men Origins: Wolverine
  • X Men First generation

SERIES (Marvel)

  • Ant-Man (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
  • Adventures of Marvel superheroes (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (Short) (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 11-16)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (ep. 1 to 10) (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-10)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 27-52)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 53-78)
  • Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
  • Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-52)
  • Inhumans (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-8)
  • The United Avengers (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
  • The United Avengers (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-52)
  • The Avengers United: Secret Wars (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 79-104)
  • The Avengers: The Ultron Revolution (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 53-78)
  • The Avengers: The most powerful heroes on Earth (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-26)
  • The Avengers: The most powerful heroes on Earth (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 27-52)
  • Marvel Agent Carter (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-8)
  • Marvel Agent Carter (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 9-18)
  • Marvel The Avengers: Secret Wars (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
  • Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's mission (YR 5 2017/18 EPS 105-127)
  • Marvel Rising: Initiation (Short) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-6)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
  • Rocket and Groot (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-12)
  • Spider-Man (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-26)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 27-52)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 53-78)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man vs. The 6 Claims (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 79-104)

FILMS (Star Wars)

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Han Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Star Wars: A New Hope
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

SERIES (Star Wars)

  • Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Short) (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 17-32)
  • Star Wars Rebels (Short) (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-4)
  • Star Wars Rebels (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-15)
  • Star Wars Rebels (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 16-37)
  • Star Wars Rebels (YR 3 2016/17 EPS 38-59)
  • Star Wars Rebels (YR 4 2017/18 EPS 60-74)
  • Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-16)
  • Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker (shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-5)
  • Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-13)
  • Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 14-26)
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars (2008) (2014/15 EPS 1-13)
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 1 2008/09 EPS 1-22)
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 2 2009/10 EPS 23-44)
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 45-66)
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 4 2011/12 EPS 67-88)
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 5 2012/13 EPS 89-108)

SPECIAL (Star Wars)

  • Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Duel of the Skywalkers
  • Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Escape From the Jedi Temple
  • Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Race For the Holocrons
  • Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant

FILMS (National Geographic)

  • Through the Grand Canyon
  • America against climate change
  • Apollo: Missions to the Moon
  • Inside the Okavango
  • The resurgence of Atlantis
  • Expedition to Mars
  • Free Solo
  • Jane
  • Kingdom Of The Blue Whale
  • The Okavango flood
  • Miracle on the Hudson River
  • Planet Earth: Are we History?
  • Princess Diana: First person
  • Science fair

SERIES (National Geographic)

  • Dubai Airport (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-10)
  • Brain Games – 01 (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-3)
  • Brain Games – 02 (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 4-15)
  • Brain Games – 03 (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 16-25)
  • Brain Games – 04 (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 26-35)
  • Brain Games – 05 (YR 5 2014/15 EPS 36-45)
  • Brain Games – 06 (YR 6 2014/15 EPS 46-51)
  • Dr. K: exotic animals (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-6)
  • Dr. K: exotic animals (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 7-14)
  • Dr. K: exotic animals (YR 7 2018/19 EPS 51-62)
  • Drain the oceans (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-4)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 10 2016/17 EPS 85-96)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 11 2016/17 EPS 97-106)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 12 2017/18 EPS 107-116)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 13 2017/18 EPS 117-129)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 5-20)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 21-26)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 27-36)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 5 2013/14 EPS 37-46)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 7 2014/15 EPS 57-66)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 8 2015/16 EPS 67-76)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 9 2015/16 EPS 77-84)
  • The World of the Future (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
  • Large Migrations (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-6)
  • Our planet (One Strange Rock) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
  • Our Origins (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-8)
  • Hostile Planet (YR 1 2018/19 EPS 1-6)
  • Wild Russia (YR 1 EPS 1-4)
  • Custom supercars (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-10)
  • Survival in Alaska with Les Stroud (YR 1 EPS 1-5)
  • An off-road veterinarian (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-6)
  • An off-road veterinarian (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 7-16)
  • An off-road veterinarian (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 25-32)
  • An off-road veterinarian (YR 5 2017/18 EPS 33-40)
  • Wild Yellowstone (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-2)

SPECIAL (National Geographic)

  • Alexander the Great: discovering his lost grave
  • Bizarre Dinosaurs
  • Breaking 2
  • The bird of paradise: A seducer with wings
  • The Eden of the shark
  • The Planet of the Birds
  • The kingdom of the apes: combat fronts
  • Giants of the deep
  • The incredible story of Dr. Pol
  • Easter Island uncovered
  • The climbing lions
  • The secrets of the tomb of Jesus
  • The submerged treasures of America
  • Sharks of the Pitcairn Islands
  • Mars: Inside the Falcon Heavy
  • Mission to the Sun
  • Live nature
  • Titanic: 20 years later with James Cameron
  • A man among cheetahs

FILMS (Others)

  • Give me a break!
  • Again you?
  • Who cheated on roger rabbit?
  • 1, 2, 3 … Splash
  • 10 reasons to hate you
  • 12 Christmas quotes
  • Anastasia
  • Avatar
  • Adventures in the big city (1987)
  • Camp Nowhere
  • Conquering Mars
  • Greg's diary
  • Greg's Diary: Rodrick's Law
  • Twelve at Home
  • Twelve Outside the Home
  • Doctor Dolittle (1998)
  • Doctor Dolittle 2
  • The rookie of the year
  • Twin Salad
  • Red Squad
  • Flicka
  • Garfield
  • Garfield 2
  • Ice Age 2: The Thaw
  • Ice age 3: The Origin of Dinosaurs
  • Ice Age 4: The formation of the continents
  • Ice Age: The Ice Age
  • Jack
  • The Swiss Robinson family (1940)
  • Mrs. Doubtfire
  • The last song
  • The Simpson. The movie
  • My best friend
  • While you were Sleeping
  • Miracle in the city
  • Miracle in the city
  • Mysteries of the ocean
  • Night in The Museum 2
  • They have never kissed me
  • Percy Jackson The Lightning Thief
  • Thumbelina
  • Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
  • Sister Act 2: Back to the convent
  • Sister Act: a care nun
  • Snowglobe
  • Partners and hounds
  • Home alone
  • Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
  • Only in House 3
  • Smiles and tears
  • Strange Magic
  • Teen spirit
  • The Mistle-Tones
  • Three days
  • Three men and a baby
  • Three men and a little lady
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Willow

SERIES (Others)

  • Once upon a time (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-22)
  • Once upon a time (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 23-44)
  • Once upon a time (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 45-66)
  • Once upon a time (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 67-89)
  • Once upon a time (YR 5 2015/16 EPS 90-112)
  • Just Like Me! (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-21)
  • Just Like Me! (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 22-71)
  • The adventures of Ladybug (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-26)
  • The Simpsons (Seasons 1 – 30)

SPECIAL (Others)

  • Ice Age: In Search of the Egg
  • ORIGINALS
  • FILMS
  • Total disaster. Detective Agency No. 1
  • The Lady and the Tramp (2019)
  • Stargirl
  • Togo
  • A day at Disney

SERIES (Others)

  • Disney Dream Weddings
  • Clone wars
  • Diary of a future president
  • The world according to Jeff Goldblum
  • Chosen to guide
  • High School Musical: El Musical: La Serie
  • High School Musical: El Musical: La Serie: El Especial
  • Proyecto héroes de Marvel
  • Sé Nuestro Chef
  • Supercreadores
  • The Imagineering Story
  • The Mandalorian
  • Vuelta al escenario

CORTOMETRAJES (Otros)

  • Circuito de cortos
  • Domingos en familia con Disney
  • Forky hace una pregunta
  • Las aventuras de Bo Peep
  • Pixar en la vida real
  • Sparkshorts
  • Un día en Disney
Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online.

