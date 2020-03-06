Disney + unveils its entire launch catalog in Spain

The premiere of Disney + It represents an injection of hundreds of contents available in a legal way, in high quality and at all times in Spain, proof of this is the complete list that the company has shared today.
MOVIES (Disney)
- Go for them all!
- Applucinating!
- Break Ralph!
- Jump!
- Go Santa Claus!
- 101 Dalmatians
- 101 Dalmatians
- 101 Dalmatians 2
- 102 Dalmatians
- 20,000 leagues of underwater travel
- There goes that car
- To the "parrot" with gold
- To meet Mr. Banks
- Aladdin
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, Horrible, Horrible Day
- Alice through the mirror
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Almost Angels
- Amienemigos
- Amy
- Annie
- Atlantis 2: Milo's return
- Atlantis: the lost empire
- Avalon High
- Elephant adventure
- Alaska Adventures
- Adventures in Toyland
- Planes
- Aircraft: Rescue Team
- Below zero
- Bamboo
- Bambi II
- Basil, the superdetective mouse
- Big hero 6
- Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs
- Bolt
- Brink! What a jump
- Good luck Charlie! A movie trip
- Buffalo Dreams
- Cadet Kelly
- Changes of winds
- Road to glory
- Camp rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Fairy Secret
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Beast
- Bell. Fairies and Pirates
- Kangaroos in trouble
- Honey, I've enlarged the boy
- Darling, I shrunk the kids
- Honey, we've shrunk ourselves
- Cinderella (2015)
- Cinderella. What would happen if…
- Cheetah, an adventure in the jungle
- Blank check
- Chicken little
- Chimpanzees
- Rock Cyberstar
- Cloud 9
- White tusk
- With a pooch in the heels
- Grow in nature
- Four puppies to save
- Christmas story
- Beware of wishes
- Mutant birthday
- Darby O'Gill and the King of Elves
- Davy Crockett, king of the border
- Back home 2: Lost in San Francisco
- Back home: an amazing trip
- Back home: an amazing trip
- Discovering the Robinsons
- Waking Sleeping Beauty
- Diary of a teenager
- Dinosaur
- Disneynature Wings of Life
- Disneynature Crimson Wing
- Disneynature Expedition. China.
- Two very mature kangaroos
- Doug His first movie
- Dumbo (1941)
- The black chasm
- The Sorcerer's Apprentice
- The Magic Forest of Tuck
- The boy
- The Million Dollar Boy
- The boy ideal
- The color of friendship
- The castaway cowboy
- The Tigers Cruise
- The body and spirit of America
- The living desert
- The crazy dragon
- The emperor and his follies
- The Emperor and His Madnesses 2: Kronk's Great Adventure
- The ghost of the megacine
- The cat that came from space
- The big hit of the teleñecos
- The President's Son
- The World's strongest man
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- The hunchback of Notre Dame II
- The African lion
- The jungle book
- The jungle book
- The jungle book 2
- The Lone Ranger
- The best wizard in the world
- The miracle
- The noob
- The origin of the Little Mermaid
- The treasure Planet
- The Prince and the Beggar (1990)
- The prince and the beggar: lights, camera, action!
- The return of the best
- The kingdom of the monkeys
- The return of the witches
- The return of Zenon: the millennium girl
- The Lion King
- The Lion King
- The Lion King 2: Simba's Treasure
- The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata
- The secret of the castle
- The dream of a champion
- Matecumbe's treasure
- The Muppets Tour
- Chosen for the triumph
- Emilio and the detectives
- In search of Santa Can
- Tangled up
- Tangled up again
- Once upon a mattress
- This dog is a crack. The movie
- Explosively Goofy
- Counterfeiters
- Fantasy
- 2000 fantasy
- Faithful friend
- Flubber and the Mad Professor
- Frank and Ollie: Disney magicians
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frozen the ice kingdom
- Fuzzbucket
- Twins on the court
- Genius
- George of the jungle
- George of the jungle 2
- G-Force Spy License
- Basket Giants
- Goofy and son
- Great African cats. The Kingdom of Courage
- City farmer
- Greyfriars Bobby
- GUS
- Hacksaw
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown 3: Witch Academy
- Halloweentown The revenge
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds in Concert
- Hannah Montana. The movie
- Herbie at the Monte Carlo Grand Prix
- Herbie Bullfighter
- Herbie, a crazy flyer
- Herbie: Butt
- Hercules
- Brother Bee
- Bear Brother
- Brother Bear 2
- Brothers with mogollón
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- High School Musical 3: End of course
- Home smart home
- Inspector Gadget
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Into the Woods
- Invincible
- James and the Giant Peach
- John carter
- Johnny Kapahala: Countercurrent 2
- Johnny Tsunami
- Jonas Brothers in 3D concert
- Jordan-mania
- Youth and Journalists
- Game of honor
- Jungle cat
- Justin Morgan had a Horse
- Kim Possible
- Kim Possible: Yes it is for so much
- The courtyard band returns to the nursery
- The patio band is already in 5th grade
- The backyard band. The movie
- Sleeping Beauty
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast: The Magic World of Bella
- Beauty and the Beast: A Haunted Christmas
- The rookie witch
- The search
- Search 2: The Secret Diary
- Cinderella (1950)
- Cinderella II
- The Lady and the Tramp
- The Lady and the Tramp 2
- Christmas star
- The odd life of Timothy Green
- Sharpay's fabulous adventure
- The Calloway family
- Winnie the Pooh's great adventure
- The great Piglet movie
- Mowgli's story
- Pixar's story
- The decisive hour
- The island of the treasure
- The legend of Sleepy Hollow and Mr. Toad
- The curse of the holes
- The Haunted Mansion
- The haunted Mountain
- The haunted Mountain
- The gang
- Heffalump movie
- The Teleñecos movie
- The Stitch Movie
- The Tigger Movie
- The meadow
- The gate of the galaxies
- The million dollar recipe
- Katwe Queen
- The panda's path
- The series of my life
- The little Mermaid
- The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea
- The adventures of Bongo, Mickey and the magic beans
- The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Closet
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- The twins spell twice
- The twins spell twice
- Lemonade Mouth
- Leroy & Stitch. The movie
- Lilo & Stitch
- Lilo & Stitch 2: The Effect of the Defect
- Lizzie Superstar
- The best of Winnie the Pooh
- Crazy Trip to Campus
- The Aristocats
- The king's archers
- The treasure hunter buddies
- The descendants
- The Descendants 2
- The ghosts of Buxley Hall
- Wizards of Waverly Place. Caribbean vacations
- The clumsiest of the West
- The clumsiest of the West 2
- The Muppets
- The Muppets in Christmas Tale
- The Bears and I
- The little aliens
- My wife's dogs
- The Mississippi Pirates
- The Proud The movie
- The rescuers
- The Rescuers in Kangaroo
- The Robinsons of the South Seas (1960)
- The Teleñecos on Treasure Island
- The three gentlemen
- The Three Musketeers
- The Three Musketeers of Alejandro Dumas
- Blind Fight
- Maleficent
- Freshwater sailors
- Mars needs mothers
- Mary Poppins
- Beyond the dreams
- Max Keeble
- McFarland, USA
- Merlin, The Lovely
- My friend the ghost
- My brain is electronic
- My great friend Joe
- My sister is an alien
- My Invisible Sister
- My favorite Martian
- Mickey discovers Christmas
- Mickey, the best Christmas
- Millionaires For One Leg
- Minutemen: time travelers
- Miracle at Midnight
- Mr. Boogedy
- Mr. Magoo
- Mulán
- Mulán 2
- Born in China
- Shipwrecks
- Christmas with the Buddies: In Search of Santa Can
- Christmas magic
- Newsies: the Broadway Musical
- Snow in California
- Don't look under your bed
- Oliver and his gang
- Elephant operation
- Bears
- Bears at full speed
- Oz, A Fantastic World
- Oz a world of fantasy
- Dad by surprise
- DuckAdventure: The Movie
- Peter and the Elliot Dragon (1977)
- But what are my parents doing?
- Perri
- Nightmare Before Christmas
- Heavy weights
- Peter Pan
- Peter Pan in Return to Neverland
- Peter and the Dragon (2016)
- Phineas and Ferb: Through the 2nd dimension
- Pinocchio
- Pirates of the Caribbean. The curse of the Black Pearl
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World
- Pirates of the Caribbean: In Mysterious Tides
- Pocahontas
- Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World
- Pollyanna
- Put yourself in my place (2003)
- Post 5PM Natty Gann
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Princess by Surprise
- Princess by Surprise 2
- Princess protection program
- Prom
- Clone project
- I want to be super famous
- Return to Halloweeentown
- Reinventing Pete
- Rescuing dad
- Xtremo risk
- Unknown corners
- Latin rhythm
- Robin Hood
- Rocketeer
- Ruby bridges
- Greetings Friends
- Save Christmas
- Wild
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
- Santa Can 2: Santa's puppies
- Santa Claus 2
- Santa Claus 3: For a Christmas without cold
- Scream team
- Secretariat
- Secrets of life
- Shetan, the desert horse
- Sky High, a high-flying school
- Skylar against the monster
- Skyrunners, UFO File
- Snow buddies
- We are the best
- We are the worst
- Dreaming, dreaming … triumphed skating
- Space buddies
- Spooky Buddies
- Starstruck
- Strike!
- Sultan and the Rock Star
- Super buddies
- Superdog
- Force superhero
- Such for which
- Real size 2: a Christmas Eve
- Tarón and the Magic Cauldron
- Tarzan
- Tarzan 2
- Tarzan and Jane
- Teen beach 2
- Teen beach movie
- The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls A world
- Thunderjam
- Tiana and El Sapo
- Melody time
- Tini: Violetta's Great Change
- Titans They made history
- Tod and Toby
- Tod and Toby 2
- All on wheels
- All in the snow
- Tom and Huck
- Tomorrowland: The World of Tomorrow
- Tron
- Tron: Legacy
- You to Boston and I to California (1961)
- You to London and I to California (1998)
- An Astronaut in King Arthur's Court
- A very hairy candidate
- A super hard kangaroo
- A lovely nutty
- A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills
- A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 2
- A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 3
- A Tale: The Myth of Pecos Bill
- A day of hairs
- A cat of the F.B.I.
- A cat of the F.B.I.
- A lucky break
- A sea of hope
- A lucky dog
- A Fold in Time
- A wise man in the clouds
- A vampire for mom
- A Christmas megapooh
- Live vacations
- Vaiana
- Crazy Friday (1977)
- Iron will
- Return to Hawaii
- I'll shine
- Come home for Christmas … if you can
- The best are back
- Wendy Wu: The Kung Fu Girl
- Winnie the Pooh
- Winnie The Pooh: A Spring with Rite
- Yellowstone cubs
- Zack and Cody. The movie
- Zafarrancho on the ranch
- Zenon 3
- Zenon: The Millennium Girl
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S
- Zootropolis
SERIES (Disney)
- Sing with the Monster Girls! (short) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-7)
- Friends at the wrong time (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-19)
- Friends at the wrong time (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 20-32)
- Andi Mack (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)
- Andi Mack (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 14-39)
- Austin and Ally (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-19)
- Austin and Ally (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 20-45)
- Austin and Ally (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 46-67)
- Austin and Ally (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 68-87)
- Big Hero 6: the series (shorts) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-6)
- Big Hero 6: the series (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-25)
- Bingo and Rolly (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
- Bizaardvark (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-21)
- Bizaardvark (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 22-42)
- Bizaardvark (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 43-63)
- Good luck, Charlie (YR 1 2009/10 EPS 1-26)
- Good luck, Charlie (YR 2 2010/11 EPS 27-56)
- Good luck, Charlie (YR 3 2011/12 EPS 57-79)
- Good luck, Charlie (YR 4 2012/13 EPS 80-100)
- Callie in the west (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-23)
- Kikiwaka Camp (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-21)
- Kikiwaka Camp (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 22-42)
- Kikiwaka Camp (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 43-58)
- Children's songs (Shorts) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-20)
- Chip and Chop: The Rescuers Guardians (YR 1 1989/90 EPS 1-65)
- Darkwing Duck (YR 1 1991/92 EPS 1-78)
- Darkwing Duck (YR 2 1992/93 EPS 79-91)
- Disney Frozen: Winter Lights (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-4)
- Doctor at the Toy Hospital (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 93-120)
- Doctor Toys (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
- Doctor Toys (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 27-63)
- Doctor Toys (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 64-92)
- Elena de Ávalor (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-10)
- Elena de Ávalor (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
- Elena de Ávalor (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-51)
- Tangled: the series (shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-4)
- Tangled: the series (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
- Gargoyles (YR 2 1995/96 EPS 14-65)
- Gargoyles (YR 3 1996/97 EPS 66-78)
- Gargoyles Mythological heroes (YR 1 1994/95 EPS 1-13)
- Gravity Falls (Shorts) (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-17)
- Gravity Falls (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-20)
- Gravity Falls (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 21-41)
- Hannah Montana (YR 1 2005/06 EPS 1-26)
- Hannah Montana (YR 2 2006/07 EPS 27-56)
- Hannah Montana (YR 3 2008/09 EPS 57-86)
- Hannah Montana Forever (YR 4 2009/10 EPS 87-101)
- Henry, the happy monster (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
- Henry, the happy monster (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-49)
- Hotel Dulce Hotel. The adventures of Zack and Cody (YR 1 2004/05 EPS 1-26)
- Hotel Dulce Hotel. The adventures of Zack and Cody (YR 2 2005/06 EPS 27-65)
- Sweet Hotel Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody (YR 3 2006/07 EPS 66-87)
- Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-26)
- Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 27-64)
- Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 65-100)
- Jake and the Neverland Pirates (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 101-120)
- Jessie (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
- Jessie (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 27-54)
- Jessie (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 55-81)
- Jessie (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 82-101)
- K.C. Special Agent (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-29)
- K.C. Special Agent (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 30-55)
- K.C. special agent (YR 3 2016/17 EPS 56-81)
- Kim Possible (YR 1 2001/02 EPS 1-21)
- Kim Possible (YR 2 2002/03 EPS 22-52)
- Kim Possible (YR 3 2004/05 EPS 53-65)
- Kim Possible (YR 4 2006/07 EPS 66-87)
- The courtyard band (international version) (YR 1 1997/98 EPS 1-13)
- The courtyard band (international version) (YR 2 1998/99 EPS 14-26)
- The courtyard band (international version) (YR 3 1999/00 EPS 27-65)
- The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 4 2011/12 EPS 101-122)
- The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 1 2005/06 EPS 1-26)
- The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 2 2007/08 EPS 27-65)
- The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 3 2009/10 EPS 66-100)
- The house of Mickey Mouse (YR 5 2013/14 EPS 123-132)
- The Lion Guard (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-28)
- The Lion Guard (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 29-58)
- Milo Murphy's Law (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-21)
- Princess Sofia (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-25)
- Princess Sofia (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 26-56)
- Princess Sofia (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 57-86)
- Princess Sofia (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 87-116)
- The Little Mermaid (YR 1 1992/93 EPS 1-13)
- Disney's Little Mermaid (YR 2 1993/94 EPS 14-22)
- Disney's Little Mermaid (YR 3 1994/95 EPS 23-30)
- The Goofy Troop (YR 1 1992/93 EPS 1-78)
- Lab Rats (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-20)
- Lab Rats (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 21-46)
- Lab Rats (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 47-72)
- Lab Rats: Elite Team (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-16)
- Lab Rats: Bionic Island (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 73-98)
- Ladybug Adventures (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-52)
- Lilo and Stitch (YR 1 2003/04 EPS 1-39)
- Lilo and Stitch (YR 2 2004/05 EPS 40-65)
- Liv and Maddie (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-21)
- Liv and Maddie (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 22-45)
- Liv and Maddie (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 46-65)
- Liv and Maddie: California Style (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 66-80)
- Lizzie McGuire (YR 1 2000/01 EPS 1-31)
- Lizzie McGuire (YR 2 2001/02 EPS 32-65)
- The Tales of Minnie (Short) (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-10)
- The Tales of Minnie (Short) (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 11-20)
- The Tales of Minnie (Short) (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 21-40)
- The Descendants: Wicked World (shorts) (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-18)
- The Descendants: Wicked World (shorts) (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 19-36)
- The Greens in the city (YR 1 EPS 1-30)
- The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 1 2007/08 EPS 1-21)
- The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 2 2008/09 EPS 22-51)
- The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 3 2009/10 EPS 52-81)
- The Wizards of Waverly Place (YR 4 2010/11 EPS 82-110)
- Gummi bears (YR 1 1985/86 EPS 1-13) (BVI-TV)
- Gummi bears (YR 3 1987/88 EPS 22-29) (BVI-TV)
- Gummi bears (YR 5 1989/90 EPS 40-47) (BVI-TV)
- Gummi bears (YR 2 1986/87 EPS 14-21) (BVI-TV)
- Gummi bears (YR 4 1988/89 EPS 30-39) (BVI-TV)
- Gummi bears (YR 6 1990/91 EPS 48-65) (BVI-TV)
- Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-19)
- Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 20-39)
- Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 40-57)
- Mickey Mouse (Short) (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 58-76)
- Mickey and the Super Pilots (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-26)
- Mickey and the Super Pilots (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-51)
- Muppet Babies (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-20)
- Duck Adventures (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-15)
- Duck Adventures (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
- Duck Adventures (YR 2 1989/90 EPS 66-95)
- Duck Adventures (YR 3 1990/91 EPS 96-100)
- Phineas and Ferb (YR 1 2007/08 EPS 1-26)
- Phineas and Ferb (YR 2 2008/09 EPS 27-65)
- Phineas and Ferb (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 66-100)
- Phineas and Ferb (YR 4 2012/13 EPS 101-136)
- PJ Masks (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
- PJ Masks (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-20)
- PJ Masks (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-52)
- Quack Pack (YR 1 1996/97 EPS 1-39)
- Randy Cunningham Ninja Total (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
- Randy Cunningham Ninja Total (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 27-50)
- Raven (YR 2 2003/04 EPS 22-43)
- Raven (YR 1 2002/03 EPS 1-21)
- Raven (YR 3 2004/05 EPS 44-78)
- Raven (YR 4 2005/06 EPS 79-100)
- Riley and the world (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-21)
- Riley and the world (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 22-51)
- Riley and the world (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 52-72)
- Shake It Up! (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-21)
- Shake It Up! (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 22-52)
- Shake It Up! (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 53-78)
- I am Luna (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-80)
- Star against the forces of evil (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-13)
- Star against the forces of evil (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 14-35)
- The Lodge: Mystery at All Rhythm (YR 1 EPS 1-10)
- Timon & Pumbaa (International version) (YR 3 1998/99 EPS 47-85)
- Timón and Pumba (International version) (YR 1 1995/96 EPS 1-25)
- Timón and Pumba (International version) (YR 2 1996/97 EPS 26-46)
- Tron: The Resistance (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-18)
- Vampirin (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-25)
- Violetta (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-80)
- Raven returns (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)
- Raven returns (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 14-34)
- Wasabi Warriors (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-21)
- Wasabi Warriors (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 22-45)
- Wasabi Warriors (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 46-67)
- Wasabi Warriors (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 68-85)
- Zack and Cody: All on board (YR 1 2008/09 EPS. 1-21)
- Zack and Cody: All on board (YR 2 2009/10 EPS 22-51)
- Zack and Cody: All on board (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 52-73)
SHORT FILMS (Disney)
- The art of skiing
- Through the mirror
- Winter warehouse
- Yesteryear
- Knight for a day
- Chef Donald
- Chip and Chop
- How to swim
- How to fish
- Boat builders
- Christmas story with Mickey
- Destination
- Disney Fairies: Cake Contest of the Hondonada de las Hadas
- Asleep like a bear
- Kick me
- Pluto's Christmas tree
- The bandit of the bones
- The Willie Botero
- The hockey champion
- The olympic champion
- The band's concert
- Pluto's jersey
- Donald's mess with wheels
- The fierce wolf
- The bear and the bees
- Pluto's surprise package
- The ugly Duckling
- The little whirlpool
- The return of the turtle Toby
- The Mickey Tugboat
- Mickey's rival
- The grasshopper and the ants
- Mr. Mouse goes on a trip
- Mr. Duck goes for a walk
- Santa's workshop
- The golden touch
- The old mill
- Dog show
- Lonely ghosts
- Ferdinando el Toro
- Flowers and trees
- Frankenweenie (Short)
- Frozen Fever
- Inner workings
- Grand Canyononoscope
- The horn of the caravan
- Mickey's caravan
- The goddess of spring
- Mickey's birthday party
- The wise chicken
- Donald's golf game
- The little match
- The tortoise and the hare
- Simple things
- Watch cleaners
- The three Little Pigs
- The three little wolves
- The three blind musketeers
- Mickey in Australia
- Mickey forgets his date
- Children in the forest
- Snowy Popcorn
- Dog to the rescue
- Picnic on the beach
- Pluto and the mole
- War rations
- Rhino the Superhero
- A canine caddy
- Hawaii vacations
- Under the sea- A story of the Descendants
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- The Wonderful World of Disney presents: The Little Mermaid live!
FILMS (Pixar)
- Bugs, a miniature adventure
- Brave (Indomitable)
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Coconut
- Reverse
- Arlo's journey
- The Incredibles
- The Incredibles 2
- Monsters University
- SA monsters.
- Ratatouille
- Toy story
- Toy Story 2. Toys reload
- toy Story 3
- Toy Story 4
- Up
- WALL-E. Cleaning Battalion
SHORT FILMS (Pixar)
- "Luxo Jr."
- Riley's first date?
- Abducted
- Air mate
- Bluish
- Beam
- Bugs
- BURN-E
- Day and night
- The car-tel
- Mike's new car
- The great Mate
- The orchestra man
- Geri's game
- Red's dream
- Sanjay's super team
- Fiesta-Saurio Rex
- George and A.J.
- Heavy mate
- Jack-Jack attacks
- Knick knack
- The legend of Mordu
- Moon
- Dug's special mission
- The adventures of André and Wally B.
- Wash
- Mate's Tales: The Matter
- Mate's Tales: Mate de luna
- Mate's Tales: Unidentified Mate
- The stories of Mate: Mate travels in time
- Mate's Tales: Materescate
- Mate's Tales: Tokyo Mate
- Lou
- Mate and the ghost light
- birdies
- Partly cloudy
- Piper
- Presto
- Radiator Springs
- Tin toy
- Tita Edna
- Your friend the rat
- Hawaii vacations
MOVIES (Marvel)
- Ant-man
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Adventures of Superheroes: Fight on the ice!
- Black panther
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America the First Avenger
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Doctor Strange (Strange Doctor)
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the galaxy vol.2
- Hulk: where the monsters live
- Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
- Iron man 2
- iron Man 3
- Wolverine immortal
- The Fantastic 4
- Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer
- The Fantastic Four
- The Avengers
- Marvel Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes United
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Marvel: 75 Years, from Subculture to Pop
- Marvel: building a universe
- Thor
- Thor: The Dark World
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- X Men
- X-Men 2
- X-Men 3: The Final Decision
- X-Men Days of the Future Past
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- X Men First generation
SERIES (Marvel)
- Ant-Man (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
- Adventures of Marvel superheroes (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Short) (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 11-16)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (ep. 1 to 10) (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-10)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 27-52)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 53-78)
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-52)
- Inhumans (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-8)
- The United Avengers (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
- The United Avengers (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-52)
- The Avengers United: Secret Wars (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 79-104)
- The Avengers: The Ultron Revolution (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 53-78)
- The Avengers: The most powerful heroes on Earth (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-26)
- The Avengers: The most powerful heroes on Earth (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 27-52)
- Marvel Agent Carter (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-8)
- Marvel Agent Carter (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 9-18)
- Marvel The Avengers: Secret Wars (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
- Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's mission (YR 5 2017/18 EPS 105-127)
- Marvel Rising: Initiation (Short) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-6)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
- Rocket and Groot (Short) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-12)
- Spider-Man (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-26)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 27-52)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 53-78)
- Ultimate Spider-Man vs. The 6 Claims (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 79-104)
FILMS (Star Wars)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Han Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
SERIES (Star Wars)
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Short) (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 17-32)
- Star Wars Rebels (Short) (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-4)
- Star Wars Rebels (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-15)
- Star Wars Rebels (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 16-37)
- Star Wars Rebels (YR 3 2016/17 EPS 38-59)
- Star Wars Rebels (YR 4 2017/18 EPS 60-74)
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-16)
- Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker (shorts) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-5)
- Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-13)
- Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 14-26)
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (2008) (2014/15 EPS 1-13)
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 1 2008/09 EPS 1-22)
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 2 2009/10 EPS 23-44)
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 45-66)
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 4 2011/12 EPS 67-88)
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (YR 5 2012/13 EPS 89-108)
SPECIAL (Star Wars)
- Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Duel of the Skywalkers
- Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Escape From the Jedi Temple
- Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Race For the Holocrons
- Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant
FILMS (National Geographic)
- Through the Grand Canyon
- America against climate change
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Inside the Okavango
- The resurgence of Atlantis
- Expedition to Mars
- Free Solo
- Jane
- Kingdom Of The Blue Whale
- The Okavango flood
- Miracle on the Hudson River
- Planet Earth: Are we History?
- Princess Diana: First person
- Science fair
SERIES (National Geographic)
- Dubai Airport (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-10)
- Brain Games – 01 (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-3)
- Brain Games – 02 (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 4-15)
- Brain Games – 03 (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 16-25)
- Brain Games – 04 (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 26-35)
- Brain Games – 05 (YR 5 2014/15 EPS 36-45)
- Brain Games – 06 (YR 6 2014/15 EPS 46-51)
- Dr. K: exotic animals (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-6)
- Dr. K: exotic animals (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 7-14)
- Dr. K: exotic animals (YR 7 2018/19 EPS 51-62)
- Drain the oceans (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-4)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 10 2016/17 EPS 85-96)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 11 2016/17 EPS 97-106)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 12 2017/18 EPS 107-116)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 13 2017/18 EPS 117-129)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 5-20)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 21-26)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 27-36)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 5 2013/14 EPS 37-46)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 7 2014/15 EPS 57-66)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 8 2015/16 EPS 67-76)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (YR 9 2015/16 EPS 77-84)
- The World of the Future (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
- Large Migrations (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-6)
- Our planet (One Strange Rock) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
- Our Origins (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-8)
- Hostile Planet (YR 1 2018/19 EPS 1-6)
- Wild Russia (YR 1 EPS 1-4)
- Custom supercars (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-10)
- Survival in Alaska with Les Stroud (YR 1 EPS 1-5)
- An off-road veterinarian (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-6)
- An off-road veterinarian (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 7-16)
- An off-road veterinarian (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 25-32)
- An off-road veterinarian (YR 5 2017/18 EPS 33-40)
- Wild Yellowstone (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-2)
SPECIAL (National Geographic)
- Alexander the Great: discovering his lost grave
- Bizarre Dinosaurs
- Breaking 2
- The bird of paradise: A seducer with wings
- The Eden of the shark
- The Planet of the Birds
- The kingdom of the apes: combat fronts
- Giants of the deep
- The incredible story of Dr. Pol
- Easter Island uncovered
- The climbing lions
- The secrets of the tomb of Jesus
- The submerged treasures of America
- Sharks of the Pitcairn Islands
- Mars: Inside the Falcon Heavy
- Mission to the Sun
- Live nature
- Titanic: 20 years later with James Cameron
- A man among cheetahs
FILMS (Others)
- Give me a break!
- Again you?
- Who cheated on roger rabbit?
- 1, 2, 3 … Splash
- 10 reasons to hate you
- 12 Christmas quotes
- Anastasia
- Avatar
- Adventures in the big city (1987)
- Camp Nowhere
- Conquering Mars
- Greg's diary
- Greg's Diary: Rodrick's Law
- Twelve at Home
- Twelve Outside the Home
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- The rookie of the year
- Twin Salad
- Red Squad
- Flicka
- Garfield
- Garfield 2
- Ice Age 2: The Thaw
- Ice age 3: The Origin of Dinosaurs
- Ice Age 4: The formation of the continents
- Ice Age: The Ice Age
- Jack
- The Swiss Robinson family (1940)
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The last song
- The Simpson. The movie
- My best friend
- While you were Sleeping
- Miracle in the city
- Miracle in the city
- Mysteries of the ocean
- Night in The Museum 2
- They have never kissed me
- Percy Jackson The Lightning Thief
- Thumbelina
- Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- Sister Act 2: Back to the convent
- Sister Act: a care nun
- Snowglobe
- Partners and hounds
- Home alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- Only in House 3
- Smiles and tears
- Strange Magic
- Teen spirit
- The Mistle-Tones
- Three days
- Three men and a baby
- Three men and a little lady
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Willow
SERIES (Others)
- Once upon a time (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-22)
- Once upon a time (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 23-44)
- Once upon a time (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 45-66)
- Once upon a time (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 67-89)
- Once upon a time (YR 5 2015/16 EPS 90-112)
- Just Like Me! (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-21)
- Just Like Me! (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 22-71)
- The adventures of Ladybug (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-26)
- The Simpsons (Seasons 1 – 30)
SPECIAL (Others)
- Ice Age: In Search of the Egg
- ORIGINALS
- FILMS
- Total disaster. Detective Agency No. 1
- The Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- Stargirl
- Togo
- A day at Disney
SERIES (Others)
- Disney Dream Weddings
- Clone wars
- Diary of a future president
- The world according to Jeff Goldblum
- Chosen to guide
- High School Musical: El Musical: La Serie
- High School Musical: El Musical: La Serie: El Especial
- Proyecto héroes de Marvel
- Sé Nuestro Chef
- Supercreadores
- The Imagineering Story
- The Mandalorian
- Vuelta al escenario
CORTOMETRAJES (Otros)
- Circuito de cortos
- Domingos en familia con Disney
- Forky hace una pregunta
- Las aventuras de Bo Peep
- Pixar en la vida real
- Sparkshorts
- Un día en Disney
