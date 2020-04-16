Disney + to premiere documentary series on The Mandalorian in May

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The catalog of Disney + will arrive this coming May 4 Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series of eight episodes where details on the production of the first great phenomenon of this new platform will be revealed.

At the moment we do not know if the eight episodes will be ready from the aforementioned May 4 or if we will see one episode a week as it has happened with the original series (something that has generated some controversy in our territory by not launching all the episodes when they were available in other countries).

How it was made… #TheMandalorian? Find out in "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," an 8-episode documentary series available on May 4 only at #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/HIA1ljQXC0 – Disney + Spain (@DisneyPlusES) April 15, 2020

Premiere day coincides with Star Wars Day, so there is no better date to delve into the construction of the first real-life series set in the universe of George Lucas that has given decades of science fiction stories.

In October we will see Pedro Pascal, Baby Yoda and company living new adventures with the premiere of the second season. It will also be time to welcome new faces like Rosario Dawson's in the rumored role of Ahsoka Tano, a piece of news that the actress herself is looking forward to officially confirming, even though there is more to it than fact. Well, the filming of these episodes ended a while ago.

Other confirmed names are the well-known Bill Burr and Giancarlo Esposito, as well as newcomer Michael Biehn and it is even believed that the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis could have a role in these new episodes because at the time he was repeatedly seen by the immediate filming of the season.