Disney +: The Simpsons will also be available in Spain

Long ago the arrival in Europe and, of course, in Spain of Disney + was already confirmed. However, the same could not be said for the series of The Simpson, which was not even available in the United States until recently. Now, we can finally say that it will be included – and from the beginning – when the platform reaches our country.

Thus, we can enjoy the series in full as of March 24, 2020. It has been confirmed by the Spanish Disney + account on Twitter. And as you can see yourself in the message, below, not a single episode will be missing. Under normal conditions one might think that it was easy for it to be available; but in the case of this series it was not so simple.

The reason is none other than the fact that The Simpsons had sasaplanded different emission agreements in each country. Therefore, the acquisition of Fox by Disney could not be applied directly, as in other cases. Now, we can enjoy its 600 episodes from day one.

Speaking of Disney +, another series that can be enjoyed on the platform is Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Without a doubt, one of the great attractions of the platform. However, recently we have learned that Mediaset Spain has taken the rights to broadcast the series, so it will not be necessary to have Disney + to watch it.

As for the Simpsons, we have recently seen such cool things as the poster honoring The Avengers (specifically in reference to Endgame), or even the reproduction of The Simpsons: Hit & Run that fans have done using PS4's Dreams.

