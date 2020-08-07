Disney, the share price rises on the stock exchange after the announcement of Mulan in streaming

Share it:

The stock price of Disney shares rose yesterday after the announcement of the move to Disney + di Mulan. According to Variety reports, the company's shares registered a 10% rise. Disney had told the press that it had exceeded 100 million subscribers on Tuesday.

News that certainly contributed to the positive sign on the stock exchange but it will be necessary to check in the next few days whether it will maintain this trend.

Recall that Disney has disclosed that Mulan will be released on Disney + for almost $ 30 in countries where theatrical distribution cannot be guaranteed.

Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, reassured about the choice that concerns Mulan, which should be one-off and not represent a clear change of strategy:"We look at Mulan as a one-off and not as a new business model. Having said that, we find it very interesting to be able to present this new offer to our subscribers at the price of $ 29.99 and see what happens, not only in terms of increasing the number of subscribers on the platform but also on the number of transactions we will get ".

Mulan tells the story of a young Chinese woman who lives in a country at war; every man in the family is forced to join the Imperial Army. In order to replace her sick father, the young Mulan will disguise herself as a man and enlist to fight.

