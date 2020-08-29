Disney +, the classics of Roberto Benigni and Massimo Troisi arrive in the Italian catalog!

Share it:

In addition to confirming the long-awaited debut of Mulan’s paid live-action, the official Disney + website has announced all the new titles that will populate the Italian catalog during the month of September 2020. With great surprise, some of the most loved classics will also arrive of Roberto Benigni and Massimo Troisi.

It is about Il Postino, La vita è bella, Pinocchio (2002) and We just have to cry, which will be available starting next September 18th.

Directed by Michael Radford and scripted by Troisi himself, Il Postino has signed the last legendary interpretation of the Neapolitan actor, who passed away on June 4th 1994 only a few hours after filming ended.

Life is Beautiful has been awarded with 3 Oscars: best foreign film, best leading actor (Benigni) and best soundtrack (Nicola Piovani). Having consecrated Benigni on the international scene, it is one of the most appreciated and popular Italian films in the world, while the same cannot be said of Pinocchio, possibly the biggest flop of the actor’s career.

Written, directed and performed by Benigni and Troisi, We just have to cry it was a great success of the 84-85 season and, despite the mixed reactions of the critics, over time it established itself as a true cult of Italian cinema. The site does not specify whether it will be the film version or the television version.

Also during September, they will make their debut in the Italian catalog also Frozen II – The secret of Arendelle, The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford and The only and unsurpassed Ivan.