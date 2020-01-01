Disney, the biggest winner in theaters in 2019

Share it:

NY.- Every year there are ups and downs in the cinema, but in 2019, nobody lived up to Walt Disney Co. This was the third consecutive year where the top 10 films screened in cinemas in the United States and Canada were sequels, adaptations or tapes of Superheros.

In an industry so influenced today by intellectual property, the Disney studio stands out in its own league. In 2019, Disney dominated the US box office more than any other, capturing 38% of the national audience.

The main films of the year were all Disney and had to do in the sixth. Disney's Marvel Studios produced the Sony Pictures premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."









Disney accumulated $ 13 billion at the box office in 2019, including a record number that reached 1,000 million. Once “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (724.8 million accumulated until Sunday) inevitably reaches that figure, it will be the seventh of the study to reach 1,000 million in 2019. The others were “Avengers: Endgame” (the which had more revenue, with 2.8 billion), "The Lion King", "Captain Marvel", "Aladdin" "Toy Story 4" and "Frozen II".









Disney's unprecedented market share included 20th Century Fox films, the 84-year-old studio that Disney acquired in March for $ 71.3 billion.

Despite Disney's considerable power, revenues at the box office in the United States and Canada generally fell 4.4% over last year, according to data from Comscore.

And while the experience on the giant screen shrinks, the small one is growing. Streaming services proliferated in 2019 with the launch of Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus. Amazon also modified its release strategy. Netflix brought out its most ambitious board, including a couple of prize-winners, with "The Irishman" by Martin Scorsese and "Marriage Story" by Noah Baumbach, which premiered only in a few cinemas. The so-called streaming war will intensify in 2020, when NBCUniversal launches its Peacock service and WarnerMedia debuts with HBO Max.

While some see a turnaround in ticket sales as an indicator of the impact of streaming, John Fithian, president and chief executive of the National Association of Film Owners, believes that streaming impacts more on open and cable television, or even to the DVD market, but not to movie theaters.

Last year's box office (which followed a decline in 2017, its lowest level in two decades) set a record with $ 11.9 billion. Disney, the market leader for the past five years, once again topped the list with "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Incredibles 2."









However, abroad the business is growing. For the first time, revenues at the international box office exceeded $ 30 billion for the first time in 2019. Next year or in 2121, China will surpass North America as the main market for films.

James Bond, Wonder Woman and The Rock return in 2020, but there could also be some volatility.







