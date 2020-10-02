Disney +, the big news for October: The Mandalorian is back

After months of a bit lackluster from the point of view of content, especially because often recycled from the closure of Disney Channel, Disney+ compensates for the absence of the Marvel series expected for this fall with some important original news. On the other hand, as already known, the lockdown has blocked many of the filming of the television series that should have arrived in recent months, postponed to a later date, until it will be possible to resume processing regularly.

For this reason the platform had to put a patch on its schedule, now finally abandoned thanks to the arrival of second season of The Mandalorian and also of the arrival of Space Talents, the original series dedicated to astronauts from the Mercury program.

The Mandalorian 2 – October 30

October marks the return of The Mandalorian, which will land on Disney + with its second season, expected since the service was launched in Italy, now last spring. Pedro Pascal returns to take on the role of the Mandalorian, who together with the Child sets off on their journey in search of a home for Baby Yoda. In the second season, the unresolved issues are different, including the identity of the now famous alien that accompanies the protagonist: although he has now been identified as a puppy belonging to the breed of Yoda a confirmation is also expected on his powers, on his origin and on what his destiny may be.

In short, the theories have followed one another in recent months to be able to give – hopefully – a worthy origin story to Yoda. The first season of The Mandalorian had ended just at the moment when the two protagonists went in search of the Child’s family, intending to return to the home nest, while Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) was still alive and with a black-bladed lightsaber in his hands. Already seen in The Clone Wars e in Rebels, we will now have to understand how this weapon ended up in Moff’s hands. In the second season, infinte, there should be the debut of Boba Fett, the most famous Mandalorian ever. The route to the planet Navarro will begin on October 30, with a weekly release, just as happened for the first season, with an appointment every Friday morning.

Space Talents – October 9th

The first American astronauts prepare to make history. Based on Tom Wolfe’s bestseller, Space Talents is an original Disney + series of eight episodes, ready to tell the first days of the US space program and the iconic story of the Mercury Seven, the group of NASA astronauts that to date turns out to be the only one to have flown all US spacecraft. A project that in the mid-nineties represented a real historical moment for the exploration of space.

Among other things, with the death of John Gleen (the only one of them to also fly on the STS-95 Space Shuttle mission), which occurred in 2016, the Mercury Seven they are all now deceased, ensuring that this series can be a high level commendation for those who made history. Produced for National Geographic by Leonardo DiCaprio along with Warner Bros. Television, the series will revolve around the needs and concerns of astronaut families, who suddenly find themselves celebrities in the spotlight. The series will debut on October 9 with the first two episodes, followed by the following on a weekly basis.

Violet – October 2

The time has come to close the circle dedicated to Violetta, the protagonist of the homonymous Argentine telenovela originally broadcast on Disney Channel. After distributing the first two seasons, now Violetta will also see the third coming, streaming October 2. The daily dramas related to the musical theme in the On Beat studios continue, picking up on the love story that finally took off between the protagonist and Leon. This time, however, it is time to embark on a tour that takes the group to Europe: an excellent opportunity to celebrate Violetta’s eighteen years.

The last year of school has now begun and all the boys will have to find their own way, but in the meantime new elements will arrive to influence the group from the outside, from Clement to Gery, with the first who will decide to upset the love life of the protagonist . The series will be available entirely from 2 October with the latest episodes.

Sara and Marti – 9 October

From London to Bavagna, a small village in Umbria that creates a very strong detachment with the Anglo-Saxon metropolis. Sara and Marti will find themselves having to change their lives and completely upset their habits, to follow their father’s work.

Sixty episodes divided into three seasons, with the last one aired in March of this year on Disney Channel, just before the canal was closed. The series will be available entirely from 9 October and at the same time the arrival of the film has also been confirmed, distributed in 2019 between the second and third seasons, with the youtuber Leonardo Decarli in the role of himself as a guest star.

Soy Luna 3 – 9 ottobre

After the second season published in September, it’s also up to the final one of the television series dedicated to Luna, who finally managed to reunite with her grandfather, starting to discover something about her identity. Discovered that he is the new heir to the Benson family fortune, his life is ready to change completely, despite his mysterious past that will bring out a new mystery to solve. The last season consists of 60 episodes, lasting 40 minutes each, and precedes the final act Soy Luna: The Journey, still unpublished in Italy and available only in the United States.

Pj Masks – Superpjamas – October 30th

Simultaneously with The Mandalorian 2, one of the most loved series by children will also arrive. For a period also available as action figures in co-branding with Sammontana, the series follows the adventures of Connor, Amaya e Greg, three children who live in school regularly during the day and who decide to become the PJ Masks by night, heroes ready to fight crime. Going into action with their magical pajamas, they become Catboy, Owlette and Geco. The series, distributed on Disney Junior since 2017, has three seasons, of which the last is still in programming. On Disney + will arrive only the first, for now, in one fell swoop.