Disney tales become horror movies

If there is something we like is finding creative people on the Internet. This is the case of the Swedish artist Daniel Björk, who has just united genre cinema with classic Disney tales in a great way. This has turned the most mythical stories of the Mickey Mouse house into retro horror book covers, the result of which he has shared on his Instagram page (@ kickpunch.se).

Have you always wondered how Ariel would be wearing the Jason Voorhees mask? Well, you shouldn't ask yourself any more, because in the new version of 'The Little Mermaid', Björk has turned the most famous mermaid into one of the most atrocious killers in cinema. Surely after this, the controversy over the skin color of the new little mermaid is nothing. But she was not the only one to fall into his clutches, because 'Sleeping Beauty' has become 'The Exorcist', 'The Aristocats' have become the most dangerous pets in 'Animal Cemetery' and Pepito Grillo is the New Rober Englund starring in the animated version of 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'.

But this is not all, because mashups Björk's are smart and fun, combining both films perfectly. One of the dwarfs from 'Snow White' is the new protagonist of 'Hellraiser' and Mowgli now practices cannibalism in the jungle. I wish these books had existed when we were kids!