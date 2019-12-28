Disney Tab Rosalía in Marvel

Share it:

Long nails reach the Marvel Cinematic Universe and no, we don't talk about Wolverine (yet). According to anonymous but reliable sources from The Hollywood Reporter, the smell of Kevin Feige to reach diverse audiences that expand their market they have taken it to the very same Rosalia, the singer and songwriter who, with only 26 years, is already one of the Spanish artists with greater international weight.

The Catalan could be one of the star signings of ‘Eternals’, The great commitment of Marvel to consolidate outside Western markets that is being rolled at the moment. After finishing the filming of exteriors in Fuerteventura a few months ago, part of the team was fascinated with the success of the winner of seven Latin Grammy Awards, becoming from then on a more than likely future cameo.

"It was Kit Harington and Salma Hayek who presented the music of Rosalia to the rest of the group when they asked about the song that the Spanish technicians who worked on the island kept listening to.”, The THR informant insists. "Angelina (Jolie) I already knew the singer thanks to her children, but the rest have ended up in love with her music after filming. Everything came to the ears of (Kevin) Feige seeing different fake shots of Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok) in which he finished his shots shouting: "Tra tra!""

Rosalia will not join the group of Eternal protagonist, but will appear embodying Trauma, review of the character created a decade ago by Dan slott Y Stefano Caselli in the first number of ‘Avengers: The Initiative’. Half human, half ethnically racialized demon, Trauma will appear in the segment of the film that occurs in the present as one of the informants who will alert the heroes about the return of the deviants, the monstrous creatures that will serve as villains of the title and that will threaten our existence once again.

It is not the first union of the artist with the cinema. We have already been able to talk about her citing her references to ‘Akira’(Katsuhiro Ōtomo, 1988) in the clip of‘You don't leave here’, As a stellar cameo at the start of‘Pain and glory’(Pedro Almodóvar, 2019) and as the stromtrooper ‘goldStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(J.J. Abrams, 2019).

‘Eternals’, Shot by Chloé Zhao, has Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma chan, Harington kit, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek Y Ma Dong-seok in his cast.

Its premiere in Spanish theaters will take place on October 30, 2020, just two months before April Fool's Day arrives and we try to strain a false news similar to this one, which, despite not being precisely true, has its point. Happy day to everyone!