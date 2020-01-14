Disney Stars We Could See In Other Disney Characters

7

Emma Watson in 'Cinderella'

Already moving to more modern times and that Disney that bets on live-action movies, it is worth remembering that Emma Watson, the mythical Hermione of 'Harry Potter' and which we all remember for his role in 'Beauty and the Beast', he was also about to become the protagonist princess of 'Cinderella' (2015).

The role in the end went to Lily James Well, as Watson said in an interview with Total Film Magazine, he rejected the role because between the two princesses, Bella is "curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that is the kind of woman I would like to embody as a role model." .