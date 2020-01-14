Disney Stars We Could See In Other Disney Characters

Now what Disney owns basically all the movies it is not a surprise that there crossover in his stars The world in the end is very small. However, these agreements do not always end well. We reviewed some Disney names (via Digital Spy) that were close to giving life to a character from the same studio but in the end did not prosper.
Kristen Bell as Rapuncel
The star of Frozen that puts voice to Anna also formed casting role for the role of Rapunzel in Disney's animated hit 'Tangled'. However, finally the role went to the star of 'This Is Us', Mandy Moore
Idina Menzel also wanted to be Rapuncel
Bell was not the only one who wanted to become the princess with infinite hair. Too Idina Menzel, who puts voice to Elsa in 'Frozen' went to the cast to get the role.
Jim Carrey for Buzz Lightyear
The mythical comedian prepared himself conscientiously to give voice to the hero of 'Toy Story'. We had already heard him as Ebenezer Scrooge (as well as all the ghosts) in Disney's adaptation of 'A Christmas Tale' but we were close to hearing his voice in the role of Buzz. As Joss Whedon Pixar revealed initially he had some people in mind for the role and one of them was Carrey.
Billy Crystal (also) as Buzz Lightyear
As we said in the previous post, Pixar had several names in mind to give Buzz a voice. In the end it was Tim allen the winner, but Billy Crystal was also shuffled. It's more. The studio chose the actor, and it was he who rejected the role to keep the role of Mike Wazowski in 'Monstruos S.A.'
Bill Murray as 'Sully' from 'Monstruos S.A.'
To Murray Pixar He chose it to be the voice of James P "Sully" Sullivan in 'Monstruos S.A .; However, the lares of fate sometimes play bad passes. Director Pete Docter was unable to communicate with the actor who voiced the beloved bear Baloo in 'The Jungle Book' to offer him the role, so he stayed out of the cast.
Robin Williams as Woody in 'Toy Story'
The legendary Robin Williams He rejected Woody's role and it's all Disney's fault. After causing an inimitable impression like Genius in 'Aladdin', the study saw it as a guaranteed money generator. Against their wishes, they used their voice to sell products, something that the late genius who decided to decline to work with the studio should not like so much.
Emma Watson in 'Cinderella'
Already moving to more modern times and that Disney that bets on live-action movies, it is worth remembering that Emma Watson, the mythical Hermione of 'Harry Potter' and which we all remember for his role in 'Beauty and the Beast', he was also about to become the protagonist princess of 'Cinderella' (2015).
The role in the end went to Lily James Well, as Watson said in an interview with Total Film Magazine, he rejected the role because between the two princesses, Bella is "curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that is the kind of woman I would like to embody as a role model." .
Owen Wilson as Pacha in 'The Emperor and his follies'
'The Emperor and his follies' was close to having Owen Wilson to give voice to Pacha, the farmer who wanted to be rich. However, a change in address caused the modification of the casting. Then 'Cars' would arrive in 2006 and conquer us all as Lightning McQueen.
Patrick Stewart as Din Don from 'Beauty and the Beast' and Jafar from 'Aladdin'
East almost It goes twice. Because Patrick Stewart was close to embodying two mythical Disney characters but had to reject them for their loyalty to Star Trek.
Apparently, while the actor was still working on 'Star Treck: The Next Generation' he was called to offer him the role of the iconic animation tape clock. Stewart rejected it. The same thing happened again when Disney thought about him again to give life to the villain of 'Aladdin'. It wouldn't be until 'Chicken Little' when the Mouse House got its if I want.
