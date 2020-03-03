Disney signs Colin Farrell for Artemis Fowl in addition to the new poster and trailer

Share it:

The new sasaplanding for the distribution of Artemis Fowl It has been Colin Farrell, who will play the father of the protagonist of this fantasy film that now releases a new trailer and also an official poster.

In the trailer you can see the protagonists of this story in action. It is an adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the renowned homonymous book written by Eoin Colfer.

Farrell's name has not been linked to this project so far, which has led to some surprise to discover that the actor appears in a vital role in this new trailer. It will be the father of the protagonist of this story, a young crime genius who is immersed in a fantasy world where there are fairies, dwarves and trolls.

Farrell joins a cast led by Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl Jr, Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short, Josh Gad as Mulch Diggums, Tamara Smart as Juliet, Nonso Anozie as Butler, Josh McGuire as Briar Cudgeon, Nikesh Patel as Foaly, Adrian Scarborough as Chief Gobliny Miranda Raison as Angeline Fowl, alongside Judi Dench as Commander Root.

In the past, director Branagh told IGN that there are certain parallels between how he conceived the world of Thor's first film and how the world of Artemis Fowl has been adapted, saying that it has a touch "very contemporary with a world where science is next to a world of magic".

Artemis Fowl will be in theaters on May 29, as you can see in the fantastic poster that Disney has published accompanying the new trailer in Spanish.

Colfer started this literary saga in the early 2000s and already has eight books that explore this fantasy world that in this film will only present its foundations.