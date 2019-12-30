Entertainment

Disney shows the attractions of the Avengers Campus for Disneyland

December 30, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The next summer Disney add new attractions to Disneyland in California starring some of Marvel's most popular Avengers and among them the presence of Spider-Man.

In new official arts the appearance of the new area of ​​the park has been shown and some of its attractions have been detailed in the official blog that the company has to share all the news of its many parks.

The attraction known as WEB (Worldwide Engineering Brigade) is the first one that will have Spider-Man as the protagonist and those responsible promise an experience never seen before traveling inside a vehicle that emulates the sensations of being Spider-Man allowing fabrics to be launched Spider to anywhere like the Marvel hero would.

Another attraction announced is the Pym Test Kitchen, where you can buy food that grows in real time just as the Pym of Ant-Man and La Avispa do, in what will be a spectacular feast.

READ:  Are Seasons 1-12 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ on Netflix?

Characters such as Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy and more will round the area and allow attendees to feel in the universe in which Marvel heroes live.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.