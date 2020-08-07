Disney “Short Circuit”: interview with the directors of the original Disney + shorts

Share it:

The Disney production reality is constantly evolving and, after the artistic mix resulting from the acquisition of Pixar in recent years, we have witnessed the evolution of increasingly interesting projects, coming from the forge of talents that the Burbank company has managed to cultivate throughout its decades of history. We have already explored the behind the scenes of Frozen 2, with our interview with the animator of Elsa, Malerie Walters, but the experiments in Disney take place above all in the interesting field of the short film.

In this regard from this year the Mickey Mouse house has set up "Short Circuit", an experimental program to give the opportunity to all the artists who work for to present their idea for a short film and to be able to make it if approved. You may have already seen the Disney + news of August, but maybe you don't know that all the short films of the "Short Circuit" program are also available on the platform. We at Everyeye had the opportunity to get in touch with three of these talents who managed to make their dream come true, to discuss work, creativity and, obviously, their works with them.

Interview with Jeff Gipson (Cycles)

Cycles is a short film directed by the Animation Lighting Artist Jeff Gipson. IS the first Disney short in VR and marks his directorial debut. The film is inspired by Jeff's childhood and leads us to discover the true meaning of the word home, immersing ourselves in a journey to discover lived lives and shared spaces.

Everyeye.it: Hi Jeff, nice to meet you, congratulations on your short film. Could you tell us more about the process that led you to the making of Cycles?

Jeff Gipson: Hi, the pleasure is mine. Cycles born from this experimental Disney Animation program, "Short Circuit", in which everyone in the studio is encouraged to present an idea for a short film. In particular, Cycles was born from my experience with my grandmother, which we had to transfer to nursing facilities, leaving her home practically abandoned. The awareness that that house contained so much of my family history made it almost a sort of family member in my eyes and it is this powerful memory that inspired the plot. At first Cycles it was made in VR, but we were a little skeptical about the studio's willingness to produce it and our ability to make it. When the project was approved, however, we had to figure out how to do it and it is now incredible that a non-VR version of the short is present in the Disney + catalog, thus allowing the public all over the world to see it.

Everyeye.it: In this regard, let's talk about the relationship between the public and the space in Cycles, especially with home walls.

Jeff Gipson: Of course, the important thing for me was that the short was a sort of long sequence plan in which to use timelapses as punctuation between the cardinal points of the plot; and it was a really fun and unique way to use the whole space. Initially, as I said, Cycles it was made in VR and this technique helped to guide the public eye through the space, because in fact you can explore all this home, which becomes a character in the life of the family that lives it.

Everyeye.it: So you had fun working with VR. Are you planning to use it again in your next projects or will you return to a more traditional technique?

Jeff Gipson: The experience of Cycles in VR it allowed me to relate also to some segments in augmented reality. The engines that we use in Disney for projects of this type (Unreal Engine and Unity), allow different types of output and I think there is really an immense potential behind these tools. After Cyclesin fact, I directed my second short film, Myth: A Frozen Tale, another VR movie; the first based on the characters of Frozen. In Disney, even the way we make these works is exciting, using real-time technologies. I can be in real time on set with the Art Director and decide which elements to insert or how to move the characters. It is now almost as if we were on the set of a live action production and I think it is very interesting that through these short films we are learning as a studio to use this technology also in our feature films.

Everyeye.it: What are you trying to convey with your work?

Jeff Gipson: I always try to find a universal message, something that has an echo in my being, but that I think it can also have in all the others, as well as for Cycles, where we see how the home becomes "home", how life is made of ups and downs and how ephemeral it is. In "Myth: A Frozen Such "the theme is more about us as humanity that comes together to create something wonderful.

Everyeye.it: Cycles are an integral part of our experience, as well as the places of our existence. Do you think that spaces define us or vice versa?

Jeff Gipson: I think we define the spaces around us through our personal touch; we hang pictures, add things … We live our lives, cooking at parties or discussing in the living room or in the garden with friends and family. In this way we invest so much of ourselves in the places where we live and the surprising thing is that there is no one like the other, because it is our vision that shapes them. Here's what's special about it: you can get to know a person through the space they inhabit.

Everyeye.it: What is your dream in the drawer?

Jeff Gipson: I think one day it would be fantastic to direct a feature film and choose the subject wisely.

Everyeye.it: Would be great. What advice would you give to young people who would like to become directors and animators?

Jeff Gipson: A few tips. First of all, to have your own perspective. When I started presenting projects I tended to focus on what people liked, but for me it was a kind of epiphany when I started to pitcha films that resonated deeply in my being, even if they were not exactly the projects that someone else would present. Cyclesfor example, it is a different story that subverts the direction of the narrative by telling the ups and downs of life and does it with a melancholy note.

The second thing that I believe is fundamental is to be persistent in what you do. We tend to always celebrate successes, but it is the failures, the "nos" that we have to go through, that make us grow and guide us towards success. We must keep going because, if you don't ask, the answer will always be. and in any case a no and, even if it were, we must continue undaunted.

Everyeye.it: Thanks Jeff, really.

Jeff Gipson: Thanks to you.

Interview with Natalie Nourigat (Exchange Student)

As a Story Artist Natalie Nourigat she had the opportunity to convey the vision of many directors to the Walt Disney Animation Studios, but the "Short Circuit" program gave her the opportunity to make her own short film, conveying some personal experiences. In Exchange Student the life of the only earthling in a school of aliens it is certainly not easy and she must prove herself and her unusual classmates to be worthy of acceptance.

Everyeye.it: We know you love stories that have the classic "fish out of water" theme; the foreign element that has to deal with a world whose rules are different from its own.

Natalie Nourigat: Yes, the story of Exchange Student takes its own footing from a personal experience of this type. As a child I participated in this campsite where I thought French was learned, but which in reality turned out to be aimed at those who already knew the language. I would have been 8-9 years old and I was completely speechless for two weeks, while the others knew each other and made friends. I felt as if my personality and sense of humor were evaporating. This is why I have deep respect for those who learn English as a second language. Then at the age of twenty I went to work in France for a family in a small town. By then I had learned some French, but it was still difficult. This is to say that I love to use language as a metaphor to represent outsiders and, moreover, in my short film the protagonist is the only human and comes from another planet. A nice metaphor for this type of story.

Everyeye.it: The issue of integration is very topical in this period. Do you think viewers can learn something through your short film?

Natalie Nourigat: I hope so, especially children. I would have liked to understand it too before how difficult it was for some of my classmates to be the new arrivals in the class, especially when English was not their mother tongue and they came out of the States. I wish the children not only received the message, but that they also put themselves in the shoes of the protagonist in discovering the reactions of disgust in front of the content of their lunch basket, only because it has different traditions. As if someone seeing my slice of pizza looked at it in disgust and judged me, without perhaps giving me the opportunity to show my personality or openness towards new companions.

Everyeye.it: Tell us more about how you got there Exchange Student.

Natalie Nourigat: My role in Disney is usually Story Artist and for me this was a great opportunity. I worked with great directors in the company, but the "Short Circuit" program allowed me to see the overall picture, to get to know the various departments better and to understand the direction in a completely different way than before. Now I feel like a better Story Artist when I work with other directors and I hope to return to direct as soon as possible. I found an immense educational value in being in charge of my first project.

Everyeye.it: Now by force of things you have to tell us what is the project you dream of carrying out!

Natalie Nourigat: Oh! I think I would like to direct a feature film one day. I think it's a huge job, but I'd like to take this trip, but for now storyboarding is giving me a lot of work to do!

Everyeye.it: Tell us about the peculiarities of Exchange Student from the point of view of animation. Why didn't you decide to make it in 2D?

Natalie Nourigat: I love 2D animation. I grew up with the Disney Renaissance of the eighties and nineties and I love that aesthetic. I also grew up with comics; I was a Comic Book Artist for five years before joining Disney, so my style is very graphic and flat. I like simple colors and sharp black outlines, so 2D animation would have been an obvious choice for my project. But one of the biggest advantages of working on a Disney movie is being able to rely on our amazing animators, who are mostly 3D specialists nowadays. 3D animation allows you to approach characters more simply and precisely. I worked with wonderful professionals who through this technique managed to insert a look that also included elements typical of 2D animation, comics and illustrations. In the backgrounds, which are completely 2D, the objects are inserted through careful compositing, so that the result is the mirror of a unitary and cohesive world.

Everyeye.it: Would you also make your first 3D feature film?

Natalie Nourigat: Yes, but I think every director has to decide this based on the story he wants to tell. There are themes and circumstances that are more suited to the use of 3D and others that would prefer a two-dimensional approach. For example, "Exhange Student" needed this look and this particular technique. It's all about the director's personality and his vision of history.

Everyeye.it: And what will your next story be?

Natalie Nourigat: For now I'm focusing on writing. I would like to be a better screenwriter and collect my experiences and those of the people around me, mixing them with a pinch of imagination and entertainment. I would really like to grow in this sense, to have a story to tell in the future.

Everyeye.it: What inspired you to become a director and why did you choose Disney?

Natalie Nourigat: As I said I come from the comics and there the work teams are very small. I myself could write, draw and publish independently. In animation there is none of this; as Story Artist you support someone else's vision and the great thing about this process is that you can learn a lot and be part of something great. At the same time, having the ability to create stories in my turn, I thought that comics were not the right way and that through animation it was possible to reach a previously unimaginable audience. At Disney, directors have respect for every single department because they care about every single aspect of the product. It's the kind of place where you can find mutual respect; projects can go on for years and it is very important to have a daily life that you can't wait to face and to be able to invest in your work. And Disney is the right place for this.

Everyeye.it: Thanks Natalie for the nice interview.

Natalie Nourigat: Thanks to you for the questions!

Interview with Brian Scott (Elephant in the Room)

Frozen 2, Big Hero 6, zootopia… If you have seen one of these films surely you have come across the animations of Brian Scott, who was also Head of Animation for the short film Feast by Patrick Osbourne. Now Brian has made the coveted leap to directing with Elephant in the Room, the story of a small elephant who is brought to work on a banana plantation by a boy and his father, but who strongly wishes to return to his family.

Everyeye.it: Hi Brian, first of all congratulations for yours Elephant in the Room. Let's start from the idea behind this short film.

Brian Scott: Thank you. I will tell you, when I entered the world of professional animation I learned a lot and in the meantime I continued to cultivate some original stories. Once I joined Disney I had the opportunity to work on the short Feast by Patrick Osborne as principal animator. I was struck by how Patrick had also incorporated his own personal experience into the film. So I asked myself: "What could I use, in my personal experience, to tell a story that really is mine?".

The thought kept going back to an anecdote from my childhood when, together with my father, I saw an elephant cub in the middle of the road. My thought was immediately to take him home, so I implored my father. Obviously he said it was impossible, how was I going to share my bedroom with an elephant ?! Thinking back as an adult, there is a responsibility of ours, as people, towards animals and more generally towards the people we love. This is why I thought this idea about our role in the lives of others; it was also the period when my daughter was born, the moment I became a parent. So I tried to marry my passion for elephants and the concept of taking care of others in an original idea.

Everyeye.it: Were you inspired by any other films in particular for your short film?

Brian Scott: Absolutely yes, I was inspired by some of my favorite movies like "The Jungle Book", as regards the representation of elephants and their mimicry in dialogues. Obviously also Dumbo it was a strong inspiration level. Stylistically, however, I wanted to resume and expand the work done for Feast, taking it to another level.

Everyeye.it: Tell us more about the animation process of your short film?

Brian Scott: The film was animated in CG, like Frozen so to speak, but the attention has been focused on cleaning up the 3D work, to make it more similar to 2D drawings, thus combining my passion for both techniques and somehow maintaining the Disney style of the golden years.

Everyeye.it: In this regard, we know that you have collaborated with some historic Disney talents for your project. Can you tell us something about it?

Brian Scott: The beauty of Disney is that wherever you walk you find inspiration. I have to say it was a real honor to work with some of my heroes. On the Art Design front we had Lisa Keene, who is an incredible Art Director, and also Mike Gabriel, who took care of the scenography of the film. Just Mike Gabriel has directed one of my four favorite films of the last twenty years, "Lorenzo", and I think working with personalities of this caliber is a real inspiration.

Everyeye.it: How do you rate your first experience as a director in Disney.

Brian Scott: It was a great privilege. I have a great passion for telling stories and the Disney "Short Circuit" program was a unique opportunity for me and for many people who were looking for an opportunity to express themselves.

Everyeye.it: What will your next project be and what is your dream in the drawer?

Brian Scott: At the moment I am working on "Raya and the Last Dragon" and it is a film that will surprise you very much, although it cannot tell you much more. I think working at Disney is already a dream. I'm also working on other short films that I can't talk about, but I think this company is the perfect place to be inspired by the multiple personalities that make it up. So I continue to fill my notebook with ideas; I have large ones for some feature films, small ones for shorts. I'd love to go back to directing, but I'm also happy to be an animator here in Disney and do the job I love.

Everyeye.it: What advice would you give to young aspiring directors out there?

Brian Scott: Do not be afraid to make your story and distribute it in any way possible, do not be afraid to share and fail. Continue to do, to refine your art and to receive feedback, because that's the only way you will build an audience and become great directors.

Everyeye.it: We close in beauty. Describe the "Short Circuit" project in three words.

Brian Scott: Inspiration. Audacity. Opportunity.

Everyeye.it: Thank you very much, Brian.

Brian Scott: It was a pleasure, thanks to you.