 Disney shareholders would have seen 10 seconds of Eternals

March 12, 2020
Yesterday there was a meeting / presentation for Disney shareholders, leaving us news about the future plans of the distribution giant. This left us with the announcement of the short advance of dates of "Loki" or knowing that a clip / trailer of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" was issued with new revelations of the series. It was initially stated that no material was issued "Eternals"But the truth is that it was not quite like that.

It is true that there was no trailer dedicated to the Eternals as such, but something of this second premiere of Marvel Studios for 2020 was seen. At one point a generic video was shown to show past premiere material and future releases of all Marvel Studios products. It was here where about 5-10 seconds of “Eternals” were shown.

It was not even a clip within that longer video, it was only a set of images where you could see the protagonists in their hero costumes on a set or stage described as "ancient". In fact, it is suspected that scenes may have been taken from that glimpse that was featured of the film on CCXP.

At the moment there are no more details about it, but we are still waiting for that first trailer for the movie that would be weeks away from its release.

Via information | Skyler Shuler | MCU Cosmic



