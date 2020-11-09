Disney + series production finished! Only the release date is awaited

Some members of the troupe of WandaVision they let it slip that the production work has officially ended. In an Instagram post by producer Dylan Klumph, abruptly deleted, it was revealed that everything was completed earlier this month.

Klumph did not openly disclose what project he was a part of, but left various clues scattered here and there that were immediately caught by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Posing in a car, Klumph’s photo shows the production set, and it is evident that it is opposite the Westview Public Library, the city that has appeared multiple times in WandaVision promotional material.

“I am so happy that I was called in to help finish the last week of shooting for [REDATTO]”, shared Klumph on Instagram. “A huge thank you goes out to @kelseytfarrar for bringing me aboard this amazing team and running the set like a real boss. Something really cool is coming to Disney + in December.”

Klumph’s post not only informs us about the production status of the series but also confirms the release date of WandaVision. In short, the series will be released as expected by the end of this year, arriving in our homes starting next December. Most likely will be released at the end of The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, with a video aimed at viewers from Latin America, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen raise the hype for WandaVision.