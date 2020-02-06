Disney seeks Joaquin Phoenix to give life to Captain Hook

Share it:

Recently it broke the news that Disney would be in search of Margot Robbie to play Campanita in her new Peter Pan live action, now the news circulates that they are in search of Joaquin Phoenix to give life to the famous and feared Captain Hook.

According to the portal "The Illuminerdi", Disney would be trying to find important names in the film industry and who better than the famous movie celebrities of the moment in Hollywood, this for the live-action remake of Peter Pan, the boy who did not want Grow up and lived in Neverland.

Last month, the company announced that they were developing a real-action version of their 1953 classic that will be called "Peter Pan and Wendy."

Without a doubt this would be a great bomb for fans of the franchise, as well as for fans of each of these great Hollywood actors and would be the first Disney film in real action to bring together two great figures for one of his films, Not to mention the other celebrities looking to join the production cast.

For some time, Disney has been focusing on the production of remakes in real action of its animated classics, previously they have released great films such as Beauty and the Beast, Maleficent, The Lion King and Dumbo, just to mention a few, they also work in The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Lilo and Stich and Snow White and the seven dwarfs.

His next premiere will be on March 27 with his live action version of "Mulan," starring Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen and Jet Li.