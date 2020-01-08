Disney revives Peter Pan's real action remake

Share it:

No one doubts that Disney It will continue to exploit its most classic licenses based on new real-action remakes. However, there is one that was talked about in his day, and that finally ended up in a broken sack. We speak of Peter Pan, whose production would have resurrected Disney as reported by the Discussing Film in exclsuiva. And not only that; the film would already have a name (not Peter Pan) and even a date to start filming.

In this way, the information ensures that this remake will be called Peter Pan and Wendy and that it will begin shooting on April 17, 2020 in Canada. On the other hand, the director of the film will be David Lowery and will be co-written by Toby Halbrooks. Both have already worked together in productions such as Halbrooks or A Ghost Story.

Jim Whitaker would also be confirmed as a producer, which is known for productions such as The Strange Life of Timothy Green, among others. Therefore, it would be confirmed that the team would be the same (or very similar) to the one that was being considered in 2016. By that time, Lowery already highlighted the need to create a different remake. And the name change could indicate just that.

In any case, the information does not talk about the way in which this production would be released. And do not forget that some of Disney's real action remakes are not intended for the big screen. For example, the remake of The Lady and the Tramp, which will premiere directly on Disney +.

