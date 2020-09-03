Disney reveals the release date of the second season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We’re almost there, the new episodes of The Mandalorian are getting closer and closer and Disney shared the official date in which we will be able to return to the galaxy far, far away, among Mandalorians hunting for bounties and clashes in the latest blaster.

“This is the day. The new episodes will begin streaming from 30 October on Disney Plus“, we read in the post shared on social networks.

Jon Favreau, creator of the series, had confirmed that there would be no delays and that the release period would remain that of October 2020. The production went on smoothly and it is perhaps the first time that a recent television season has not undergone major upheavals linked to the pandemic.

This can only please Star Wars fans. As you can guess from the post, the methods of publication will follow what we saw for the first season, that is with episodes on a weekly basis. Previously there were some small exceptions: episodes made available at closer or more dilated distance, but in general “this is the way “.

We will once again find Jon Favreau as showrunner. Both the same will return to directing Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni (who took care of the script of an episode). They will also be joined by Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed and Carl Weathers.

The new season should tell us more about the key role of Baby Yoda and the mysterious Moff Gideon of Giancarlo Esposito, the protagonist of a rather important cliffhanger in the previous season. There may also be surprises related to Rosario Dawson’s rumored Ahsoka Tano, so meet up at October 30, 2020 for the first episode.