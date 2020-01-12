Entertainment

Disney reveals the new poster of Mulán's live action movie

January 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The premiere of Mulán's new live action movie is just around the corner, and therefore, Disney He has launched his official poster in different countries, including South Korea.

Asad Ayaz, president of Marketing at Disney, has posted on his official Twitter account the Korean version of this new poster by Mulán and its reception in social networks has been excellent.

The image shows the Disney hero divided in two by her sword, symbolizing her duty. On the one hand, the daughter who wants to honor her family and, on the other hand, the warrior who wants to defend her country.

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who disguises herself as a man to fight against the northern invaders that attack China. The eldest daughter of an honest warrior, Hua Mulan is energetic, determined and fast on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she takes the place of her sick father as Hua Jun, becoming one of the best warriors in China.

The new adaptation of the Disney animated film will hit theaters next day March 27, 2020.

