Disney reveals 20th Century Studios logo without Fox

On January 17 we witnessed a renaming that, although it was seen to come, made an impression. We talk about 20th Century Fox, which after the acquisition of Disney, would eventually be called 20th Century, dry. Now, Disney He has decided that the time has come to start promoting the new division. And to celebrate it, he has revealed the 20th Century logo. Logically, without Fox involved.

Something that, on the other hand, has occurred following the commercialization of The Call of the Wild, and just before the first anniversary since the acquisition of Disney. You can see the logo on the television spot of the film itself, which you have just above this paragraph.

In any case, it is a very subtle change, since we are talking about practically the same logo, but eliminating any Fox reference. That is, exactly the same as with the new name of the division. On the other hand, it should be noted that the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel and social media accounts have also been named 20th Century Studios.

As for The Call of the Wild, remember that the film is based on Jack London's novel and Fox's 1935 film adaptation. And he tells us the story of Buck, a dog that was stolen from his home in California and Sold to carriers.

That's when he befriends a man named John Thornton (Harrison Ford). The film has barely been promoted so far, with Disney limiting its efforts to a single trailer and a handful of television commercials. However, there have been few dollars invested in January: a total of 109 million dollars, to be exact. It will be the last film that will still bear, in part, the Fox seal.

Sources: ScreenRant / 20th Century Studios