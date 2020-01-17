Disney renames Fox as 20th Century Studios

Share it:

Not that no changes had been made to Fox since Disney he acquired it; Rather the complete opposite. But the one that has occurred today is probably the final one. The end of a road that shows that Disney has wanted to make Fox something more "yours." We are talking about the fact that the company has been renamed 20th Century Studios.

In any case, as indicated by the medium that has uncovered the information (Variety), it is a very symbolic movement. The name change is very subtle; and yet it has occurred. More than anything because it keeps the less "recognizable" part of Fox. Indeed, removing the Fox.

In addition, the report also notes that Fox Searchlight Pictures will simply become Searchlight Pictures. That is, exactly the same pattern is repeated. At the moment, it is unknown what will happen to Fox's television divisions: 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. The easy thing would be to think that the same rule of three will apply; nevertheless, a close source assures that at the moment there is no consensus.

As if that were not enough, the report also ensures that Fox's name is being eliminated in other facets. For example, from the email addresses of Searchlight workers. That way, the fox.com address would have been replaced by a searchlightpictures.com address.

And the same goes for the poster of the next Searchlight movie "Downhill", with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, where a "Searchlight Pictures Presents" already appears in the initial credits. In any case, it is unknown if the change is only something corporate or if it also has to do with some intention when making clear to the public the type of content that will be launched under that brand.

