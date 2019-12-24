Disney remains unrivaled and beats box office records again

Share it:

There are still a few days left to say goodbye definitively to 2019, but in Espinof we continue with our review of the highlights of this year's film harvest. Today we have to leave the artistic side to focus on the seventh art as a business, highlighting both the biggest hits as the main disappointments at the box office of these 12 months.

There is still the question of whether global revenues in 2019 will exceed those of last year – although in the United States everything points to a decline – but where everything is very clear is in disney supremacy. For years nobody has been able to shade this study and that trend has gone even further in 2019.

No one can with Disney

Disney has already broken a collection record the year by getting its films to enter more than 7.6 billion dollars at the box office, but it is a figure that even falls short of what it has achieved in 2019. And at the beginning of the month it was announced that it had been the first study to raise more than 10,000 million in a year. It would be nothing unusual to exceed 11,000 thanks to 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' …

To this day, only Disney itself seems in a position to surpass itself, although once again bringing together productions with as much interest for the public as 'Avengers: Endgame', Episode IX of Star Wars, 'Frozen 2' or 'The Lion King' It seems complicated.

However, it was also a year ago to think that it would improve what was achieved in 2018 and this has finally been the case. That does not take away to think that in 2020 the rhythm will drop somewhat despite having titles like 'Mulan', 'Black Widow', 'The Eternals', 'Onward' or 'Artemis Fowl'.

The greatest hits of 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' by the Russo Brothers: It cost 356 million dollars but it became the highest grossing film of all time with an income of $ 2,797M

'Joker' by Todd Phillips. It cost just 55 million dollars and has already amassed $ 1,062M

'The lion king' by Jon Favreau. It cost 260 million dollars and has raised $ 1,656M

'We' by Jordan Peele. It cost $ 25 million and then raise $ 255M

'Wall Street Scammers' by Lorene Scafaria. It cost 20 million dollars and has raised $ 156M.

'Parasites' by Bong Joon-ho. It cost 11 million dollars and has already raised more than 112M $.

'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum': It cost $ 75 million and has raised $ 326M

'Aladdin' by Guy Ritchie. It cost $ 183 million and has raised $ 1.05M

'Captain Marvel' by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It cost 152 million dollars and has raised $ 1,128M

'Spider-Man: Away from home' by Jon Watts. It cost 160 million dollars and has raised $ 1,131M

'Frozen 2' by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. It cost 150 million dollars and has already raised $ 1,107M

'Once upon a time in Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino. It cost $ 90 million and has raised $ 372M.

'Toy Story 4' by Josh Cooley. It cost 200 million dollars and has raised $ 1,073M

'It: Chapter 2' by Andrés Muschietti. It cost 79 million dollars and has raised 472 million dollars.

'Rocketman' by Dexter Fletcher. It cost $ 40 million and has raised $ 195M.

'Daggers in the back' by Rian Johnson. It cost 40 million dollars and has already raised $ 185M.

The great failures of 2019

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' by Simon Kinberg. It cost 200 million dollars and raised worldwide just $ 252M

'Terminator: Dark Fate' by Tim Miller. It cost $ 185 million and barely generated $ 260M in revenue

'Cats' by Tom Hooper. It cost 100 million dollars and has only raised $ 10.7M.

'Playmobil: The Movie' by Lino DiSalvo. It cost $ 45 million and has raised $ 13M.

'Charlie's Angels' by Elizabeth Banks. It cost 57 million dollars and has raised $ 48M so far.

'The boy who could reign' from Joe Cornish. It cost 60 million dollars and raised $ 32M.

'Gemini' by Ang Lee '. It cost $ 138 million and has so far raised only $ 173M.

'Hellboy' by Neil Marhall: It cost $ 50 million and raised $ 44.6M.

'The Goldfinch' from John Crowley. It cost 45 million dollars and has barely raised $ 9.9M

'Richard Jewell' by Clint Eastwood. It cost $ 45 million and has raised $ 9.5M

'UglyDolls: Extraordinarily Ugly' by Kelly Asbury: It cost $ 45 million and has collected $ 32M.

'Captive Nation' from Rupert Wyatt. It cost $ 25 million and raised $ 8.7M

'The kitchen of hell' by Andrea Berloff. It cost $ 38 million and raised $ 15M.