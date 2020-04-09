Disney + releases tomorrow a short of The Simpsons starring Maggie

Share it:

The short film has just been announced. The Simpson called Playing with Fate, starring Maggie Simpson, and will premiere tomorrow in the Disney + catalog.

This short is the one that Onward viewers were able to see in theaters before the Pixar movie was released, so it is a very new short that those who did not go to theaters for the premiere of Disney have not had the opportunity to see.

In the short Marge leaves Maggie in a children's park where a little hero saves her from an accident. The two become friends and spend time together creating a bond between them that serves as the common thread of the endearing short.

This is one of those contents that previously would have been difficult for us to see in a comfortable and legal way but that now reach our house in an accessible way thanks to Disney +, a service that opened in Spain last March and that offers all the episodes of The Simpsons that have been issued in our country to date, as well as many other license contents such as Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and more.

At the end of the month of May it will be possible to see the episodes of the first 20 seasons in the original 4: 3 format, which allows you not to miss any detail that has been removed by adapting the series to a 16: 9 panoramic format that you did not no thanks to viewers who have been left without some of the iconic visual jokes from the Fox series.