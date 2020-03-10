Disney releases Jungle Cruise trailer and poster with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new trailer of Jungle cruise It shows us new scenes of what awaits us in this film that is nothing more than an adaptation to the cinema of one of the most popular attractions of Disney parks.

The two stars that will star in this fantasy and adventure story are Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, an unexpected duo that will embark on an expedition to a place where a legend awaits to be discovered.

Inspired by the famous attraction of Disneyland, "Jungle Cruise" is an expedition full of adventures, in the Amazon jungle, starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic captain of a riverboat and Emily Blunt as an explorer on a research mission. They also star in the movie Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield as executive producer.

To date, not much information had been given about the plot and even with this trailer, more revealing than the first one we saw, we still have many questions. What seems clear is that visually we are facing a real show.

The protagonists go in search of a tree that has the ability to change the world for its properties and of course the comic moments in the journey towards the discovery of this legend will not be missing.

Dwayne Johnson has a busy schedule since entering Hollywood and among his most popular roles are his stakes in the Fast & Furious franchise, where he even co-starred in a spinoff with Jason Statham.

In the case of Emily Blunt, it is also a very popular name in the current scene and perhaps the most anticipated premiere in which she will act as the protagonist for this year is A quiet place